Philips 4K Ultra HD Smart Range of Televisions Now Available on Flipkart.com

Philips LED TV range starts with 22" screen size at INR 7,999 and Smart TV range starts with 32" screen size at INR 12,990

NEW DELHI, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philips range of televisions is now available on Flipkart.com. The top end 4K Ultra HD Smart range comes fully loaded with exceptional picture quality and the most popular apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube and more. Philips LED TV range starts with 22" screen size at INR 7,999 and Smart TV range starts with 32" screen size at INR 12,990 going up to 65" with the iconic Philips Patented Ambilight TV at INR 1,15,999. Commenting on the availability of the range on Flipkart.com, Mr. Arun Menon, Country Business Head, Philips Branded Television and Audio, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Philips Audio range continues to be a key growth driver in Flipkart and now we are delighted to announce the availability of our television range on the platform. While retail presence continues to be a focus for us, e-commerce will also play an important role in our business growth and make our products more accessible to the consumers across the country. We hope to bring a truly immersive experience with these televisions and with this association with Flipkart, we plan to make the ongoing festive season more delightful for the consumers."

The Ultra Slim range of 4K Ultra HD Smart televisions with intuitive Saphi operating system and Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine promises to take the visual experience to an all new level and ensures excellent sharpness, increased depth perception, superior contrast, smooth natural motion, and flawless details.

Starting with a screen size of 22", the Full HD Ultra Slim LED, 5000 series TV with Pixel Plus HD brings a quality picture to the small screen at INR 7,999. It's compact enough to fit comfortably in any room size, while its minimalist design makes it a welcome addition wherever one places it. Share the fun of watching television by simply connecting the USB memory-stick, digital camera, mp3 player or other multimedia devices to the USB port on the TV to enjoy photos, videos and music with the easy to use onscreen content browser. One HDMI input and easy link for integrated connectivity delivers television viewing experience at convenience.

With exceptional picture quality in the screen size of 32", Philips 4200 series Slim LED TV comes with Pixel Plus HD experience vivid images, clear sound, and all the features one needs - like handy extra USB and HDMI ports-to enjoy display at home at only INR 12,990.

Amongst the newly launched range on Flipkart is also the 4K ultra HD Smart Philips 50", available for INR 44,990. With ultra HD Philips 50" television one can enjoy functional elegance, smart connectivity, and vivid picture quality. The HDR plus delivers better contrast, color & sharpness whereas the micro dimming option optimizes the contrast on the TV. The sleek, cutting edge and precise design of the Philips 50" TV brings out the sophistication to your décor. Equipped with Saphi, one can operate the TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, and more, making it an excellent choice for effortless entertainment. Offering a similar experience in terms of features and technology, the 4K Ultra HD Smart Philips 55" is priced at INR 54,990 with a bigger screen, delivering an enhanced viewing experience.

The 65" 65PUT6703S/94, available at INR 1,15,999, is the largest screen in the range and comes fully equipped with 3-sided Ambilight, which makes movies and games feel more immersive. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colors onto the walls, and into the room, in real-time. One gets perfectly tuned ambient lighting, making the screen feel bigger than it is and is an excellent option for those looking for 'beyond the screen' experience.

The products are available on Flipkart.com and the leading offline channels in the country. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centers count.

Product Features across the range include -

Ambilight 3-sided (Exclusive to the 65" Television)

With Philips Ambilight, movies and games feel more immersive. Music gets a light show. And the screen will feel bigger than it is. Intelligent LEDs around the edges of the TV cast on-screen colors onto the walls, and into the room, in real-time. One gets perfectly tuned ambient lighting. And one more reason to love the TV.

HDR Plus (Exclusive to the 65" Television)

High Dynamic Range Plus redefines in-home entertainment. Experience a sensory journey with its advanced processing power. Capture the richness and liveliness of the content just as the creator intended. Get ready to enjoy brighter highlights, greater contrast, a broader range of colors and detail like never before.

4K Ultra HD

With four times the resolution of conventional Full HD, Ultra HD lights up the screen with over 8 million pixels with the unique Ultra Resolution Upscaling technology. Experience improved images regardless of the original content, and enjoy a sharper picture with superior depth, contrast, natural motion and vivid details.

Pixel Precise Ultra HD

The beauty of 4K Ultra HD TV is in savoring every detail. Pixel Precise Ultra HD engine converts any input picture into stunning UHD resolution on the screen. Enjoy a smooth, yet sharp moving image and exceptional contrast. Discover deeper blacks, whiter whites, vivid colors and natural skin tones - every time, and from any source.

Saphi TV operating system

SAPHI is a fast, intuitive operating system that makes Philips Smart TV a real pleasure to use. Enjoy great picture quality and one-button access to a clear icon-based menu. Operate the TV with ease, and quickly navigate to popular Philips Smart TV apps including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more.

Micro Dimming

Thanks to the special software that analyzes the picture in 6400 different zones and adjusts it accordingly, one will enjoy incredible contrast and image quality for a truly lifelike visual experience.

About TPV Technologies

TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD & LED TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility, and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency, and quality. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)