FOREX-Dollar picks up before Fed, pound braces for EU meeting on Brexit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 10:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 10:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar traded near its highest in more than two months versus the yen on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are expected to cut interest rates but emphasize their reluctance to ease policy further.

Sterling edged lower versus the dollar and the euro, with an agreement expected later on Monday to delay Britain's divorce from the European Union to Jan. 31 after Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed to win approval for his Brexit timetable. China's yuan rose to its strongest level in two weeks on Monday after Beijing and Washington said they were "close to finalizing" a first-stage agreement to scale back their trade war, but some traders tempered their optimism because a quick resolution is far from certain.

The market focus will shift to the Fed meeting ending Oct. 30 and a Bank of Japan meeting ending Oct. 31. The Fed is expected to cut interest rates for a third time this year, but fixed-income analysts say this is largely priced into the market. The BOJ is leaning toward keeping policy on hold next week, but the decision is a close call as policymakers struggle with threats to the global outlook from the U.S.-China trade war and Brexit.

"A Fed rate cut is already factored in, but the dollar could be bought back if the Fed somehow signals it won't cut rates further," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "Until we can confirm this, traders are likely to adjust their existing positions in the dollar."

The dollar traded at 108.77 yen on Monday, close to 108.94 yen, which is the highest since Aug. 1. The greenback was quoted at $1.1083 per euro, close to its strongest in more than a week.

The pound fell 0.14% to $1.2818 and eased 0.15% to 86.48 pence per euro. The EU bloc's 27 ambassadors will meet at 0900 GMT on Monday in Brussels to agree on a three-month delay from the current Brexit date of Oct. 31, diplomatic sources told Reuters.

More than three years after Britons voted in a referendum to quit the EU, the country and its parliament remain divided over how, when and even whether to leave, and the matter has triggered a spiralling political crisis in the UK. The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies stood at 97.849, also near its highest in more than a week.

The Fed meeting this week is widely expected to result in a cut in interest rates of 25 basis points, and that has been priced in, but some analysts expect the Fed to sound "hawkish" by signalling it is reluctant to cut rates further. The U.S. currency got a mild boost on Friday after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it is "close to finalizing" some parts of a trade agreement with China.

On Saturday, China's Ministry of Commerce said: "technical consultations" on some parts of a trade agreement were basically completed, but investors are likely to remain skeptical because even a partial deal would not eliminate risks posed by trade friction. In the onshore market, the yuan briefly strengthened to 7.0523 per dollar, the strongest since Oct. 14. In the offshore market, the yuan briefly rose to 7.0450 per dollar on Monday, the strongest since Sept. 13, but then gradually gave up its gains.

Also Read: New Brexit turmoil as Boris Johnson sends unsigned extension letter to EU

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

