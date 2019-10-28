Prince Narula's Health Supplement Chain Muscle and Strength Expands to Panipat

Youth icon, TV actor and winner of several reality shows in India including MTV Roadies, MTV Splitsvilla, and Big Boss, Prince Narula's health supplement retail start-up Muscle and Strength India has expanded to the city of Panipat.

The new unit of the health supplement chain was opened beside Bunny's Kitchen, Pruthi Chowk, Near Ravindra Hospital, Model Town, Panipat.

Mr. Bhupender Dhawan, Dronacharya Awardee and President- National Powerlifters Federation, one of India's top bodybuilders and powerlifters Mr. Mukesh Gehlot and fitness guru Mr. Mayank Pawar were also present at the launch event.

"We are excited to launch the Muscle and Strength store in Panipat as there is dearth of good supplement retail outlets in this region. Now fitness enthusiasts and bodybuilders can get their genuine supplements with a large range and would be economically priced in their city itself," Mr.Sahil Gupta and Mr. Anmol Garg, Panipat Franchise Owners said.

Muscle and Strength India is also looking to expand aggressively and plans to open retail outlets through franchisee route in the next 12 months with an investment of Rs 20 crore. The investment would be funded by internal accruals including investments by franchisee owners.

The company now has 12 operational stores across India after today's launch.

According to industry data, the Indian dietary supplement market is expected to grow more than 15% (CAGR) by 2022. The health supplements and nutraceuticals market in India is currently pegged at over $4 billion.

"Panipat is an important city for us as it has a very large population who are serious about health, fitness, and bodybuilding. We will provide the best, latest and genuine health care supplements to our customers to reach their fitness goals," Muscle and Strength India Founder Mr. Praveen Chirania said.

Mr. Chirania added that supplements such as protein powders, BCAAs, multivitamins, fat-burners, and pre-workout formulations were most popular amongst both male and female consumers.

Fitness influencer Mr. Vipin Yadav and Youtuber Mr. Paras Thakral were also present for the launch event.

The company has the widest range of fitness supplements and sports nutrition products in India, with over 1000 products from 42 + brands. It also plans to enter into Manufacturing of its white label product across various supplement categories which will widen its portfolio.

Customers can contact Mr. Sahil Gupta at 7777000388 and Mr. Anmol Garg at 9034333167 for the latest offers and any queries related to health supplements.

Download pictures of the event here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)