Freudenberg Training Centre Celebrates it's 10th Anniversary

NAGAPATTINAM, India, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the devastating tsunami in December 2004, Freudenberg built a Training Centre in Nagapattinam in the South Indian province of Tamil Nadu. It officially opened in 2009 with a vision to provide career and skills-oriented vocational training to young people. So far, over 700 young people have received professional training to start off their careers as welders, fitters, machinists, mechanic (motor vehicle) and electricians. The Training Centre illustrates the long-term orientation of Freudenberg's local aid projects. It has top quality equipment and facilities and has been approved by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) which has strict standards and is widely-recognized throughout India.

On October 24, 2019, the Freudenberg Training Centre in Nagapattinam celebrated its 10th anniversary. The guest list included:

Mr. Jeevanandam, Principal, Government ITI, Nagapattinam,

Mr. Govindaraj, Chairman, Prime Group of Institutions, Mr. Jagadeesan, Headmaster, Sikkal Higher Secondary School,

Mr. Ravichandran, Headmaster, Keevalur Government Higher Secondary School, Mr. Bhaskar, Head of SOS Children's Village, Nagapattinam, and headmasters of many local schools and members of the media.

Participants included students, their parents, the faculty along with their families and Freudenberg Business Group members.

"Freudenberg is opening up opportunities for young people with the excellent training in Nagapattinam, while also helping India's economy," says Dr. Tilman Krauch, Member of the Freudenberg Board of Management and Chief Technology Officer. "It is a beacon for the 'Make in India' national program designed to foster innovation, enhance skills development and build best-in-class manufacturing infrastructure in the country."

The 10th year anniversary celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting followed by the release of the Freudenberg Training Centre's 10th year anniversary handbook showcasing the 10 year journey of the Training Centre. The book was released by Dr. Tilman Krauch, Member of the Freudenberg Board of Management and Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Georg Graf, Regional Representative, Freudenberg Regional Corporate Centre India and Trustee of Freudenberg Training Centre; and Ms. Roopa Nagaraju, Corporate Communications, India. As part of the celebrations, students of the Training Centre showcased innovative projects from their respective trades. Students studying various trades showcased a pneumatically operated vice and pneumatically operated engine, natural air cooler, toy motorbike made completely from scrap material, hands-free smart dustbin and a hand-operated mixer.

The highlight of the celebrations was a symbolic memento made by the students and faculty members symbolized by the six roots representing the Freudenberg Group Guiding Principles (Value for Customers, Leadership, Responsibility, Innovation, People and Long-Term Orientation), the 170 leaves representing the Freudenberg Groups' 170th year anniversary and the 10 branches representing the Freudenberg Training Centre's 10th year anniversary. The gold-plated tree, designed and crafted by the students of the Training Centre was chosen as the theme as it symbolizes care, growth and nurturing. All attendees were enthralled by the student group performances like yoga and a very beautiful group dance showcasing all the dance forms of Tamil Nadu from Bharatanatyam, Kollatam, Maiyalattam, Oyilattam, Karaghattam and a few western performances.

The training is special because young people receive both theoretical and practical lessons in line with the German dual vocational education system for a period of one or two years depending on the course. Ninety percent of the trainees find work right after completing their courses. Most have found jobs in well known organizations in the Chennai area and other cities.The automotive industry is happy to hire Nagapattinam graduates.

"Skill development is essential as part of the drive to build on India's socio-economic infrastructure. Bridging the critical gap between manpower availability and employability is important to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities," says Mr. Georg Graf, Regional Representative, Freudenberg Regional Corporate Centre, India & Trustee Freudenberg Training Centre, Nagapattinam.

In the lead-up to the ten-year-anniversary celebration, the team at the Training Centre planted 170 trees to mark the Freudenberg Group's 170-year anniversary and ten of those trees marked the Freudenberg Training Centre's ten-year anniversary. The ten-year anniversary event started with a lamp lighting and showcased videos giving information on the Freudenberg Training Centre.

The students took part in various sports activities before the anniversary celebrations and awards were presented at the ceremony. Students also had their innovative projects displayed at the event. Attendees were very impressed with the projects on display. A student also made a model of the Freudenberg Training Centre. Trainees and their parents enjoyed a photo booth, the innovation projects and taking part in the Centre's community activities.

About Freudenberg in India

Freudenberg has held business ties with companies in India for more than 90 years. The Group employs some 2,750 associates at 50 locations. Freudenberg in India recorded sales of €304 million or ₹2,401 crore in 2018.

About the Freudenberg Group

Freudenberg is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for around 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, non-wovens, filters, specialty chemicals, medical products and the most modern cleaning products.

Strength of innovation, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The 170-year-old company holds strong to its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and pro-active, responsible action. In 2018, the Freudenberg Group employed approximately 49,000 people in some 60 countries world-wide and generated sales of more than €9.4 billion or ₹76,235 crore. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1018298/Freudeneberg_Training_Centre_Event.jpg PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)