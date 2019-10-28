International Development News
Development News Edition

Portugal to review ‘golden visa’ scheme in bid to create new jobs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Lisbon
  • |
  • Updated: 28-10-2019 19:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-10-2019 19:05 IST
Portugal to review ‘golden visa’ scheme in bid to create new jobs
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Portugal's government is to review its 'golden visa' program which grants residence to non-EU foreign investors with a view to redirecting such investment from a red-hot property market in big cities to depopulated areas in order to create new jobs.

The "Authorisation of Residence for Investment Activity" policy, commonly known as the golden visa program and aimed at foreigners ready to invest 250,000-500,000 euros in Portugal, has attracted 4.8 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of investment since its launch in 2012. However, 90% of this investment has gone into the property market, sending house prices soaring and contributing to the growing issue of rising rents for locals in the two main cities, Lisbon and Porto.

Just 17 investors out of nearly 8,000 chose to invest in companies, government data from the Service for Foreigners and Borders (SEF) shows. The Socialist government announced over the weekend a range of guidelines for its second term in office, one of them outlining plans to review the program with the intention of spreading investment across the country.

The aim is to channel the money from the scheme towards "low-density regions and activities leading to job creation and regeneration of urban areas and cultural heritage". Under the scheme, applicants have various investment options, including putting 250,000 euros into arts and culture, 350,000 euros into scientific research, or simply creating 10 jobs in Portugal through investing in a local company.

However, by far the most popular options are acquiring property worth at least 500,000 euros, or, if it is over 30 years old, 350,000 euros so as to encourage urban regeneration. The majority of the 7,960 investors participating in the program so far are from China.

Victoria Li, who has spent the past five years working for Chinese companies coordinating real estate investments in Portugal for Chinese residence-seekers in Europe, is doubtful that Chinese investors would consider other options. "People aren't interested in investing in anything beyond houses," she told Reuters. "It's too risky, they don't see potential for growth in sectors beyond tourism. They are doing this for the visa for them and their children, not for the investment."

Over 20,000 people have obtained residence in Portugal as a result of the program, of which just over 15,000 are investors' dependents. Chinese investment through the golden visa program dropped 11% in the first nine months of 2019, in line with a slowdown in foreign direct investment from China across Europe. In contrast, investment from Brazilians rose by 46.5%.

($1 = 0.9010 euros)

Also Read: UK government sets date for first post-Brexit budget

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Getty Fire forces road closures; new evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

Health News Summary: Walgreens, Target remove all 22-ounce J&J baby powder from their shelves

EU hopes to endorse Brexit delay to Jan. 31 with earlier departure possible -sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Massive fire breaks out at warehouse in Lucknow

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse on Sitapur Road here on Monday. The warehouse owned by Sadana Agencies was located in the basement of a house.The incident occurred near the Aliganj Police Station area. The fire was apparently caused...

Truck driver remanded at UK court over 39 dead migrants

A UK court on Monday remanded in custody a truck driver over the deaths of 39 Asian migrants he had been smuggling, in a case that has horrified Britain and sparked a search for their country of origin. Maurice Robinson, a 25-year-old from ...

Trump says U.S. may release parts of Baghdadi raid video

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he may declassify and release part of the video taken on Saturday of the raid in Syria in which Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was killed. The video is believed to include aerial footage...

Scooter-borne couple mowed down by unknown vehicle in Chirag Delhi

A couple was killed after being hit by an unknown vehicle while they were returning from a temple in southeast Delhis Kalkaji area on Diwali, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday at around 5.30 am.The couple, resident of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019