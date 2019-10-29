International Development News
Development News Edition

Japanese company begins making machines for textile mills

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 18:09 IST
Japanese company begins making machines for textile mills

Japan-based DMG MORI, a major machine manufacturers of the world, on Tuesday commenced its local production of textile machinery for the Indian market. The production is being outsourced to Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) here which makes possible a shorter lead time until delivery than domestic production in Japan, a company press release said here.

DMG MORIs highly-reliable machine contributes to boosting productivity of customers in the remarkably growing Indian market. The CMX 600 Vi features wide work envelope, high rigidity, high-performance spindle and workability, maintainability and reliability, it said.

A total of 10 units would be manufactured per month from LMW. The company provides products that are highly functional, reliable and worthy of investment to respond to customer needs in the world, it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Boat carrying 114 Somali refugees arrives from Port of Aden

More than 4,800 Somali refugees have now returned home from Yemen since UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, commenced an Assisted Spontaneous Return ASR programme in 2017. In the latest departure, a boat carrying 114 Somali refugees left the Port...

Indian markets abuzz with speculation on personal income tax rate cut: Report

Following the surprise move to cut corporate taxes last month, speculation is high that a reduction in personal income taxes is on the cards next in India, a report by Singapores DBS Bank said on Tuesday. With the all-in corporate tax rate ...

Beirut protesters' camp attacked, tents set on fire - TV footage

Tents of anti-government protesters were on fire in a central Beirut square on Tuesday after their camp was attacked by men armed with sticks, TV footage showed. The attackers shouted slogan associated with the Hezbollah and Amal groups.Sec...

Zimbabwe’s central bank to introduce new currency circulate alongside bond notes and coins

Zimbabwes central bank will introduce a new currency in the next two weeks, which will circulate alongside the bond notes and coins, the latest step towards restoring a domestic currency, the central bank governor said on Tuesday.John Mangu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019