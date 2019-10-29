Japanese company begins making machines for textile mills

Japan-based DMG MORI, a major machine manufacturers of the world, on Tuesday commenced its local production of textile machinery for the Indian market. The production is being outsourced to Lakshmi Machine Works (LMW) here which makes possible a shorter lead time until delivery than domestic production in Japan, a company press release said here.

DMG MORIs highly-reliable machine contributes to boosting productivity of customers in the remarkably growing Indian market. The CMX 600 Vi features wide work envelope, high rigidity, high-performance spindle and workability, maintainability and reliability, it said.

A total of 10 units would be manufactured per month from LMW. The company provides products that are highly functional, reliable and worthy of investment to respond to customer needs in the world, it said..

