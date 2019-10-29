International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt invites proposals from agencies to study power loom sector schemes

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 19:15 IST
Govt invites proposals from agencies to study power loom sector schemes

The textiles ministry has invited proposals from evaluating agencies to study and assess the performance of three schemes for growth and development of the decentralised power loom sector and identify existing gaps. The Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, has floated an expression of interest-cum-request for proposal to select an evaluating agency to assess the three schemes -- PowerTex India, Converged Group Insurance, and Revised Comprehensive Powerloom Cluster Development Scheme -- that are in place till March 2020.

"All above schemes are being implemented by Office of Textile Commissioner, Mumbai, and the Ministry of Textiles, Govt. of India. Now, the evaluation of these schemes is required by an independent agency for assessing the performance of these schemes with a view to enable the Ministry of Textiles, to formulate new schemes for harmonised growth and development of decentralised powerloom sector of the country," according to the Office of the Textile Commissioner. The textiles ministry had launched the schemes for harmonised growth and development of the power loom sector in terms of improvement in infrastructure facilities, market development, upgradation of plain powerloom to overcome the lack of preparatory/pre-loom facility in power loom clusters, to make available raw material (yarn) at reasonable price and insurance coverage for power loom workers, removing various bottlenecks of existing power loom clusters of the country.

The selected agency is supposed to assess the impact of the schemes with respect to the achievement of objectives and outcomes. It will also evaluate the contribution of the schemes to the growth of power loom sector either directly or by way of creating a leverage of growth in terms of increase in production, improvement in quality and cost of production, reduction in wastage, market improvement, employment generation, and social security, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court suspends Sharif's sentence for 8 weeks on medical grounds in graft case

A Pakistani court on Tuesday suspended the sentence of ailing former premier Nawaz Sharif for eight weeks in a corruption case, paving way for his release on bail as his condition deteriorated after a drastic drop in his blood platelet coun...

FN Souza's 'radical' painting of the Pope to go under hammer at Prinseps' first live auction

A 1961 untitled painting of the Pope by Indian modernist painter Francis Newton Souza will go under the hammer at Mumbai-based auction house Princeps first-ever live sale on November 17. The artwork showcasing Souzas unique and radical inte...

UPDATE 2-India's IndiGo places historic order for 300 Airbus planes

Indian budget carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo-family jets worth at least 33 billion at recent catalogue prices, handing the European planemaker what could be its biggest ever order from a single carrier. The mammot...

Opposition term free ride scheme 'poll stunt' by AAP ahead of Assembly elections next year

The opposition BJP and the Congress on Tuesday questioned the timing of the free-ride scheme for women in DTC and cluster buses in the national capital rolled out by the AAP government, terming it a poll stunt ahead of the Assembly election...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019