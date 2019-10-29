International Development News
Development News Edition

State governments have primary control over many potential levers for growth in India: US think tank

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:50 IST
State governments have primary control over many potential levers for growth in India: US think tank

Asserting that India's growth rate is more a product of its 29 chief ministers, a top American think-tank on Tuesday said that states do not feel the pressure or urgency to take important steps to revive the economy. Weeks after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed India’s growth rate projections for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent from its previous growth forecast of 7.3 per cent, the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) said that precious little attention is paid to the role India’s state leaders must play in facilitating growth.

“Most of the areas where economic reforms are most pressing are primarily controlled by India’s state leaders. So instead of focusing solely on a 'Modi Plan' for growth, we should also be pressing for the 'Fadnavis Plan', the 'Yeddyurappa Plan', the 'Nath Plan', and the 'Adityanath Plan' for an economic resurgence,” Richard M Rossow, senior adviser and Wadhwani Chair in US-India Policy Studies at CSIS said. In an op-ed released on Tuesday, Rossow said state governments have primary control over many potential levers for growth. These include: the issuance of most industrial licenses; control over various inspections that can cripple productivity when abused; pricing and availability of electric power; and pricing and availability of clean water and effluent disposal.

Other potential levers of growth include building most infrastructure; land clearances for industrial development; labour regulation and policy continuity, he said. States can be leaders in sparking growth by taking significant steps to expand access to quality infrastructure, cut unnecessary licenses, make land acquisition a transparent and straightforward process, and more, he wrote.

"But states clearly do not feel the pressure or urgency to take important steps to revive the economy, and often lack the will and administrative capacity to ensure effective regulations—even when enacted on paper—are carried out in practice," he alleged. Asserting that the Modi government still has a crucial role to play in setting in motion reforms that will help India’s long-term growth, he said one step from the central government has an impact across India.

“When thinking of India, most of the world focuses exclusively on the central government. But that is only a part of the Indian economic landscape,” he said. Collectively, India’s 29 state leaders have a much more profound influence on the practicalities of doing business in the country. “When we look for new reform ideas to spark growth in India, states must step up and become part of the solution,” Rossow said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

South Sudan and Egypt sign MoU during South Sudan Oil & Power 2019

South Sudan and Egypt sign a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation in the field of downstream oil and gas, during the 2019 South Sudan Oil Power Conference the country will launch its first-ever licensing agreement in the first...

Lebanon's Aoun will not request caretaker cabinet on Tuesday -source

Lebanons President Michel Aoun is studying Prime Minister Saad al-Hariris resignation letter and will not issue a request for the cabinet to take on a caretaker role on Tuesday, a source in the presidency said.Hariri submitted his resignati...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official

The United States and China are continuing to work on an interim trade agreement, but it may not be completed in time for the U.S. and Chinese leaders to sign it in Chile next month, a U.S. administration official said on Tuesday.U.S. Presi...

UPDATE 1-EU not seeking to ask Italy to change 2020 budget -Dombrovskis

The European Unions euro economy commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis said on Tuesday that Brussels was not considering asking for changes to Italys 2020 budget.Under EU regulations, the European Commission can force countries to amend their bud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019