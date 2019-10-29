Avrexsee & Selom jointly launched Aircraft Leasing & Asset Management Solution

Avrexsee Enterprises Pvt Ltd., (Avrexsee), announced a joint venture with Selom Aviation Ltd., Ireland, and launched 'Product Solution & Managed Services' for Airline Operators, Aircraft Leasing Companies, MROs.

As per the agreement, the JV - Avrexsee Selom Aviation Pvt. Ltd., will enable 'Software & Hardware Product Solution' by name of 'Civil Aircraft Asset Management Solution (CAAMS)' and also cater to related managed services like 'Aircraft Lease Records Management and Migration', 'Digitization of legacy records'. The NextGen technologies in-use for CAAMS as Artificial Intelligence, Augment Reality, Cloud Computing (Microsoft Azure), and some of the advanced search techniques of 'Office 365' make this product intuitive and completely ahead in this market. Use of advanced technology and process optimization as product design for CAAMS will help Aircraft owners, Aircraft leasing companies, Airline operators to cut down process time by 50% and cost by 45%. CAAMS is a product solution with automated & optimized business processes related to Aircraft Asset Lease Management & Transition, Aircraft Sales Transfer, Aircraft Inspection Management, Document Management, GIS Integration. This will enable and help Aircraft Owners and leasing companies to manage & maintain the airworthiness of aircrafts and ensure that safety regulations, AD, SB released by FAA, EASA & OEMS are complied and history is managed and maintained in CAAMS.

Company believes that Hyderabad being the innovation-hub within Aerospace & Defence Industry for many International Aircraft OEMs, so it's an ideal location as technology –hub in terms of skilled resources, infrastructure and government schemes to support such initiative.

Mr. Maneesh Singh, Founder & Director, Avrexsee Enterprises Private Limited said, "We are delighted to have this JV with Selom Aviation Limited, for the Global Civil Aviation market. CAAMS as a product will be ideally developed and managed from Hyderabad, India and will have sales interfaces through Selom Aviation Limited, Ireland to address globally. We have already received some traction and currently in initial dialogues with Aircraft leasing companies in Dublin, Ireland. Hyderabad's product development facility will also enable this as experiential training centre for some of the qualified engineers as aspirants to learn these advanced technologies and seek their career progression in Aerospace & Defence industry. We have selection processes aligned accordingly. We welcome partners in areas of AI, AR & RFID Technologies. On similar lines, some of the start-up initiatives and ecosystem developed and facilitated by Telangana Government and NASSCOM will act as a catalyst to the objectives of this JV. We are also delighted to have Mr. Nagesh Pabbisetty on our advisory panel. Mr. Nagesh has led and mentored several Product Management, Cloud Computing Technology Product initiatives and been working out of Microsoft, Seattle office for more than a decade. Mr. Nagesh's experience as advisor to several start-ups that are working in different NextGen technologies is an asset for us to make CAAMS successful".

Mr. Ravi Reddy, Director of Selom Aviation Limited said, "This new product as CAAMS will help in addressing the needs of most of my customers as 'Aircraft Leasing Companies' & 'Aircraft Owners'. This NextGen technology will grossly create positive difference as compared to the way it is currently being managed across different operators, and aircraft owners, leasing companies. The worldwide major 'Aircraft Leasing Hub' is Dublin, Ireland and we address CAAMS as a product solution from same location to enable near-shore product support and related managed services. We are delighted about our JV with Avrexsee Enterprises Private Limited and it certainly adds impeccable product technology as a strength to our service portfolio. We have licensed engineers to address worldwide market, specifically the EASA Part 66 from UK CAA, Aircraft Maintenance Engineers License M2 (Airframe & Engines) from Transport Canada; Canada, Airframe & Power plant (A&P) License from FAA-USA, Aircraft Release Authority on B777-200/300 and Boeing 787-8/9, B-787- 9 & Boeing -787- 8 With GE-GENx Engines."

Mr. Nagesh Pabbisetty – CAAMS Product Advisor, NurtureNext, Seattle, USA, Nagesh Pabbisetty, who has been a General Manager at Microsoft for Dynamics CRM, Lync (predecessor to Microsoft Teams) and Microsoft Machine Learning Services, says, "Digitization, Cognitive Search, Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence are ushering in a Digital Transformation in the 'Aircraft Leasing Industry' and reinventing the aircraft procurement and leasing life-cycle. CAAMS has a unique opportunity to lead this transformation!"

(With inputs from Avrexsee and Selom Aviation)