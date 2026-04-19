Maharashtra Man’s Two-Fold Family Crisis

In a surprising turn of events, a resident of Maharashtra's Beed district has reported a complex family dilemma to local authorities. The man claims that his second wife has run away with his minor son, who is from his first marriage.

The unusual incident came to light when the complainant's son-in-law received an unexpected e-challan for a traffic violation in Hyderabad, leading to the conclusion that the duo had absconded on the son's motorcycle. This prompted the man to approach the Kaij police station to file his report.

Law enforcement has initiated an inquiry to locate both the woman and the young boy. The man himself was in Mumbai attending a religious event when the situation unfolded. Police are vigorously working to uncover more details about their whereabouts.

(With inputs from agencies.)