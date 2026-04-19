Left Menu

Stalin Accuses Modi of Political Misstep with Women's Quota Debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his use of the women's quota issue during elections. Stalin claimed Modi's televised address aimed at targeting opposition parties backfired. He emphasized the DMK's victory over the NDA in Parliament and asserted Tamil Nadu's opposition to the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hosur(Tn) | Updated: 19-04-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 19-04-2026 22:19 IST
Stalin Accuses Modi of Political Misstep with Women's Quota Debate
Stalin
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of utilizing the women's quota issue as a political maneuver against the opposition during ongoing state elections.

Stalin condemned Modi's televised speech, describing it as a political statement rather than a prime ministerial address, particularly as it was made amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He accused Modi of attempting to distract from the government's parliamentary defeat regarding a constitutional amendment bill.

Stalin assured that the DMK remains focused on the delimitation issue and claimed Modi's strategy has backfired, reinforcing public opposition in southern India against the NDA. The chief minister praised DMK's welfare initiatives and declared the NDA's chapter closed, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's resistance to central political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

Two arrested over attempted arson attack at synagogue in London

 United Kingdom
2
Two dead in head-on collision between tractor and motorcycle in UP's Hamirpur

Two dead in head-on collision between tractor and motorcycle in UP's Hamirpu...

 India
3
Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany

Rajnath to undertake 3-day visit to Germany

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills one

UPDATE 2-Ukrainian drone attack on Russia's Tuapse port kills one

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026