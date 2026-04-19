Stalin Accuses Modi of Political Misstep with Women's Quota Debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of utilizing the women's quota issue as a political maneuver against the opposition during ongoing state elections.

Stalin condemned Modi's televised speech, describing it as a political statement rather than a prime ministerial address, particularly as it was made amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. He accused Modi of attempting to distract from the government's parliamentary defeat regarding a constitutional amendment bill.

Stalin assured that the DMK remains focused on the delimitation issue and claimed Modi's strategy has backfired, reinforcing public opposition in southern India against the NDA. The chief minister praised DMK's welfare initiatives and declared the NDA's chapter closed, emphasizing Tamil Nadu's resistance to central political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)