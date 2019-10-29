RBI imposes penalty on Janata Sahakari Bank, Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pune and of Rs 25 lakh on Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed, by order dated October 16, 2019, monetary penalty of Rs 1 crore on Janata Sahakari Bank Ltd, Pune (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, Management of Advances and Exposure Norms and Statutory/ Other Restrictions," said the premier bank in a statement.

The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, taking into account failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI. "This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the statement said.

According to another statement, the RBI has "imposed, by order dated October 24, 2019, monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh on the Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank Ltd, Jalgaon, Maharashtra (the bank) for non-compliance with directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms and Management of Advances." "The penalty has been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47A(1)(c) read with Section 46(4)(i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, for failure of the bank to adhere to the aforesaid directions issued by RBI."

"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the RBI statement said. "The statutory inspection of the bank with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2018, conducted by RBI, revealed, inter alia, non-compliance with RBI directions on IRAC norms and Management of Advances," said the statement.

A notice was issued to the bank to show cause as to why the monetary penalty should not be imposed for non-compliance with the aforesaid directions. "After considering the bank's reply and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI concluded that the aforesaid charges warranted the imposition of the monetary penalty," said the statement. (ANI)

Also Read: RBI imposes Rs 1 cr fine on Janata Sahakari Bank, Rs 25 lakh on Jalgaon Peoples Co-operative Bank

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)