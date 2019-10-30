International Development News
Development News Edition

Amgen third-quarter revenue falls 3%, biosimilar sales rise

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 01:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 01:38 IST
Amgen third-quarter revenue falls 3%, biosimilar sales rise
Image Credit: StoryBlocks

Amgen Inc on Tuesday said competition for older off-patent drugs sent third-quarter revenue down 3%, but share repurchases and biosimilar sales helped it achieve higher-than-expected profit, and the company raised its full-year outlook.

The California based biotechnology company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.66, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The number of Amgen shares outstanding dropped 7% from a year earlier. Net profit for the quarter rose 14% to $3.27 per share from $2.86 per share a year ago.

Total revenue declined to $5.74 billion from $5.9 billion a year ago, which was slightly better than analysts' estimates of $5.64 billion. Sales of new migraine drug Aimovig totaled $66 million for the quarter, well short of the $94.5 million projected by analysts, while sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 40% to $168 million. That was still shy of Wall Street estimates of $170.3 million.

Sales of Neulasta, which fights infections by boosting white blood cells, fell 32% to $711 million, while sales of kidney drug Sensipar plunged 73% to $109 million in the face of increased competition from cheaper generics and biosimilars. Amgen, which has its own biosimilar versions of rival company drugs, said its biosimilar sales rose to $173 million, up from $82 million in the previous quarter.

Amgen said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $14.20 to $14.45 per share on revenue of $22.8 billion to $23 billion. It had previously forecast $13.75 to $14.30 per share on revenue of $22.4 billion to $22.9 billion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Poco F1 starts getting MIUI 11 but you shouldn't get excited just yet

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will eliminate remaining Kurdish fighters in northeast Syria

Turkey will eliminate any Syrian Kurdish YPG militia fighters that remain in a planned safe zone in northeastern Syria after the expiration of a 150-hour deadline agreed upon by Ankara and Moscow, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on T...

US STOCKS-Wall St dips after S&P notches record, Fed on deck

The SP 500 edged lower to snap a four-session win streak on Tuesday and it retreated from a record high as investors grappled with a flood of earnings and the latest update on a potential trade deal between the U.S. and China. Hopes of a U....

U.S., Britain, others to push China at U.N. to stop detention of Uighurs

The United States, Britain, Germany and more than a dozen other countries will push China on Tuesday at the United Nations to stop the detention of ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims, said diplomats, a move likely to anger Beijing as it negot...

UPDATE 1-NCAA board votes to let student athletes endorse brands, accept sponsors

U.S. college athletes can profit from brand sponsorships and endorsement deals under a new rule approved on Tuesday by the governing board of the NCAA, the organization that regulates U.S. collegiate sports.The unanimous vote follows growin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019