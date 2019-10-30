Amgen third-quarter revenue falls 3%, biosimilar sales rise
Amgen Inc on Tuesday said competition for older off-patent drugs sent third-quarter revenue down 3%, but share repurchases and biosimilar sales helped it achieve higher-than-expected profit, and the company raised its full-year outlook.
The California based biotechnology company posted adjusted earnings per share of $3.66, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.53 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The number of Amgen shares outstanding dropped 7% from a year earlier. Net profit for the quarter rose 14% to $3.27 per share from $2.86 per share a year ago.
Total revenue declined to $5.74 billion from $5.9 billion a year ago, which was slightly better than analysts' estimates of $5.64 billion. Sales of new migraine drug Aimovig totaled $66 million for the quarter, well short of the $94.5 million projected by analysts, while sales of cholesterol fighter Repatha rose 40% to $168 million. That was still shy of Wall Street estimates of $170.3 million.
Sales of Neulasta, which fights infections by boosting white blood cells, fell 32% to $711 million, while sales of kidney drug Sensipar plunged 73% to $109 million in the face of increased competition from cheaper generics and biosimilars. Amgen, which has its own biosimilar versions of rival company drugs, said its biosimilar sales rose to $173 million, up from $82 million in the previous quarter.
Amgen said it now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $14.20 to $14.45 per share on revenue of $22.8 billion to $23 billion. It had previously forecast $13.75 to $14.30 per share on revenue of $22.4 billion to $22.9 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- California
- Refinitiv
- analysts
- Bill Berkrot
ALSO READ
Magnitude 4.8 quake shakes part of central California
Fire at California oil facility prompts health worries
California launches earthquake early warning system it calls best in world
UPDATE 1-California launches earthquake early warning system it calls best in world
Indian-American techie accused of killing 4 family members appear before judge in California