French Q3 growth beats expectations, maintains 0.3% pace
French economic growth defied expectations for a modest slowdown in the third quarter, expanding instead at the same 0.3 percent pace from the previous quarter, the INSEE national statistics office said on Wednesday.
The resilience in French gross domestic product will be good news for President Emmanuel Macron, at a time of concerns about a global slowdown brought about by international trade disputes which have hit the nation's main trading partner Germany hard.
A poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.2 percent growth for the euro zone's second-largest economy in the three months to end-September.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- French
- euro zone
- analysts
- trading partner
- Germany
ALSO READ
Euro zone bond yields inch up, Brexit in focus
INTERVIEW-UK's Dover is ready for Brexit but eyes French border and paperwork
UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields slip as investors watch Brexit headlines
Unclear if Brexit deal possible by time of European Council summit - French official
Nuclear Days 2019 - French Nuclear Industry to Intensify its Operations in Indian Market