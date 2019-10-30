International Development News
Increasing Peace of Mind for Solar Installers: REC Group Launches its SunSnap App to Drive Installers’ Business

Munich, Germany (NewsVoir)

International pioneering solar energy company REC Group has launched its innovative new app for installers: REC SunSnap. The app makes registering REC installations quick and easy for installers, granting them unique sales and warranty advantages.

As a trusted partner for installers, REC is constantly seeking new ways to make their lives easier and enhance their performance. Through its recent installer survey, REC has identified that solar professionals are strongly looking for sales and marketing support for their daily work. Additionally, reducing the administrative hurdles installers face when registering projects can significantly improve their sales performance. Installers would thereby gain more time for customer engagement and business growth.

Through the REC SunSnap app, installers can register REC projects by simply scanning or keying in a barcode – on-and offline and can later display completed REC projects through a list or searching on a map. After a few quick ‘snaps’ of their excellent work, installers can save photos of their installations and use these to build a collection of success stories. Such a convenient catalogue of previous projects will assist installers in attracting potential customers. In addition, under one company account, several installers can register their projects, helping managers to keep an overview of their firm’s successful installation track record.

The app also facilitates the processing of claims, significantly cutting down administrative work time as all information are stored in the project registration. Notably, REC SunSnap offers an exclusive additional product and labor warranty to certified REC Solar Professional installers. Solar installations registered through the app receive an extended 20+5 year product warranty and 10 year labor warranty, with warranty certificates being immediately available for the customer upon registration.

REC Group Vice President Global Marketing and Product Management, Cemil Seber, lauded the launch of REC SunSnap as a strong step towards driving greater efficiencies and enhancing installer and consumer experiences. He emphasized how the REC SunSnap is a prime example of REC’s commitment to continuously improving products, solutions and processes and reflected REC Group’s core aim: “Here at REC we are committed to Renewables Empowering Consumers. The innovative digital approach of REC SunSnap demonstrates that we are always looking for new ways to accelerate the expansion of solar and further empower households and businesses with green energy. It proves that we continue to cement our reputation as solar’s most trusted module manufacturer, operating in partnership with our certified installers, the REC Solar Professionals.”

The REC Solar Professional Program is a unique installer certification program, which provides solar installers with regular trainings as well as improved compensation and warranty conditions.

REC SunSnap is available for download on iOS and Android mobile devices through the App Store and Google Play.

