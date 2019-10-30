Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Following are today's
Following are today'sVegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce MarketingCommittee (APMC), Rates per Quintal
Cauliflower 800-2000, Brinjal 800-2400, Tomato160-3335, Bitter Gourd 1400-3200, Bottle Gourd 500-1200, AshGourd 800-1000, Green Chilly 800-3200, Banana Green 1000-5000,Beans 900-3800, Green Ginger 1200-5000, Carrot 900-5200,Cabbage 300-1428, Ladies Finger 900-3200, Snakegourd 800-2200,Beetroot 700-3000, Cucumbar 100-1250, Ridgeguard 1500-3600,Raddish 300-2400, Capsicum 2000-3800, Drumstick 2400-10000,Sweet Pumpkin 233-1100, Knool Khol 1000-4800, Lime 200-4100
