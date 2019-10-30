T-Hub inks MoU with Nalsar for legal assistance for startups Hyderabad, Oct 30 (PTI): T-Hub, a startups incubator signed an MoU with the city-based National Academy of Legal Studies and Research University of Law (Nalsar) under which the latter will provide former's startups with a legal and compliance framework, a press release said on Wednesday. The MoU will be implemented by CLEAR, an entity of Nalsar that enables entrepreneurs to generate business models by providing a broad-based legal and commercial foundation, it said.

CLEAR will guide and support entrepreneurs in registering their entities in the initial stages, structuring transactions, complying with regulations, filing taxes, handling closures, entering into contracts and dealing with legal intricacies. Also, the startups will get advisory and consultancy services on a case-to-case basis from subject matter experts at T-Hub and Nalsar, the release said.

"T-Hub's partnership with Nalsar will make sure startups get guidance throughout their journey from setting up the corporate entity, to setting up foreign entities, to creating the right relationships between those entities, to intellectual property rights (IPR) protection, and to putting the right shareholders agreements (SHA)," Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said. "We are excited that we can bring world-class experts from NALSAR to work with our startups," he added.

Professor Faizan Mustafa, Vice-Chancellor, NALSAR, said through this partnership, both the organisations shall endeavour to provide startups, founders and entrepreneurs, a platform that is legally sound and commercially viable..

