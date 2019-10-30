International Development News
Development News Edition

itel's innovative TikTok campaign crosses 2 billion views in three days

itel, a leading brand in sub 5K segment recently celebrated the milestone of 5 crore plus customers across India within three years of its entry in the market.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:37 IST
itel's innovative TikTok campaign crosses 2 billion views in three days
itel. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] Oct 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): itel, a leading brand in sub 5K segment recently celebrated the milestone of 5 crore plus customers across India within three years of its entry in the market. As a part of this celebration, the brand initiated an innovative social media campaign on TikTok and clocked over 2 billion views in just three days and managed to get over 3000 plus organic UGC on the audio. The social media campaign was conceptualized, designed and executed by influencer marketing agency, MAD Influence.

Under the campaign, users had to upload videos performing on a song specially composed for itel titled as 'Apna time aa gaya, itel ka Jaadu cha gaya' sung by Ullumanati and Viruss. While uploading, users had to use tags such as Apna Time Aayaga, itel Ka jadu Cha Gaya, itel phone Desh ka Phone and #itelindia5crore with a clip for their meme usage. As a token of appreciation, itel awarded itel smartphones, vouchers, and goodies to five winners each for three consecutive days for the hashtag challenge #itelindia5crore. The winner of the campaign was also facilitated with offers on their latest smartphone 'A46' (2GB+32Gb), priced at Rs 4999 only.

"The growing affinity for the brand across India has helped itel to emerge as one of the leading brands in the sub 5K smartphone segment in the offline market. The itel family is growing stronger and has already reached a landmark of 5 Crore+ happy customers in just about three years of its operation in India which is a testimonial of its commitment and growth in India. On the campaign, with Tiktok gaining popularity in Tier 3 and above cities and itel being the mass-market brand, it becomes a great platform to spread our brand awareness and at the same time engage with our consumers. We are overwhelmed to witness amazing user engagement and the success of our TikTok campaign", said Goldee Patnaik, Marketing Head, itel Mobile India. In a nutshell, the social media campaign with a tag i.e. #itelindia5crore on TikTok (India's craziest social app) and Helo (India's coolest social app) was aimed at spreading brand awareness around itel and for celebrating the achievement of 5 crores plus customer mark.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

Also Read: We were definitely overworked: Liam Payne on ending 'One Direction'

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

More witnesses to testify as U.S. House prepares impeachment rules

Two U.S. State Department officials will testify before House of Representatives investigators in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Wednesday while lawmakers prepare to weigh rules formalizing the impeachment process...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

UPDATE 1-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Swastika, Kavya clinch bronze medals in Oman Junior and Cadet Open

Young Indian paddlers Swastika Ghosh and Kavya Sree Baskar came up with impressive performances to secure bronze medals in the Oman Junior and Cadet TT Open in Muscat. Swastika, who was part of the silver medal-winning team in the tournamen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019