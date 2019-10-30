Tata Global Beverages Q2 net down 17.12% at Rs 152.47 cr

Tata Global Beverages, which on Wednesday reported a 17.12 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.47 crore in the September quarter, has said it is expecting the merger of Tata Chemicals consumer products business with itself by the end of this fiscal. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 183.96 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) said.

The company said that during the second quarter, it had a one-time impact of the tax rate change on the group consolidated net profit with a charge of Rs 9 crore, arising mainly on account of reversal of opening net deferred tax assets. Further, the share of profits in associates and JV's for the current quarter included a charge of Rs 14 crore due to the reversal of opening deferred tax assets as a result of the reduced tax rate, it added. In the quarter ended September 30, there was a credit of Rs 37 crore on recognition of deferred tax assets in a joint venture.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,834.06 crore as against Rs 1,760.87 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.12 percent, it added. The merger of the Tata Chemicals Consumer Products Business with TGBL is on schedule and after shareholders' approval is expected to achieve full closure by end of the current financial year.

"Currently, we are not looking at new markets. We are working on the integration and that is our focus in the short term," Tata Global Beverages executive director and group CFO L Krishna Kumar told PTI. After the integration the company will start looking at markets based on product categories, he added.

In the international business, the company said there was a volume growth both in branded tea and coffee in key markets of the UK, the US, and Canada in the second quarter. "The US business is helping us as profitability is increasing. As far as the UK business is concerned, there has been higher competitive intensity, profit-wise we have done well but as far as volume growth is concerned we could have done better," Kumar said.

However, overall profitability continues to be good, he said adding, "We have launched the cold infusion in the UK and now it is being launched in Australia as well as in Canada. So simultaneously they are being launched in multiple markets." In the UK, TGBL has done well in cold infusions, its a new category of adding flavors to water, he said. Commenting on the financial performance, TGBL managing director and CEO Ajoy Misra in a statement said, the company reported steady revenue growth in the last quarter and the India business recorded continued value and volume growth.

"Our flagship brands in India recorded good growth and we will continue to focus on white space opportunities in the Indian market. Our international markets reflected volume growth in both tea and coffee," he added. During the quarter, the India tea business clocked a growth of 8 percent both in volume and value terms and the company consummated acquisition of the branded business of Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd that includes the 'Lal Ghoda' and 'Kala Ghoda' brands, TGBL said.

Tata Starbucks clocked a 26 percent growth in revenue for the quarter. With its entry in Gujarat in August opening five stores, the JV now has 163 stores spread across 10 cities in India, the company said.

