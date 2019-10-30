International Development News
Development News Edition

PhonePe FY19 losses surge to Rs 1,904.7 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 21:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 21:03 IST
PhonePe FY19 losses surge to Rs 1,904.7 cr
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Flipkart-owned PhonePe has seen its losses amount to Rs 1,904.72 crore in 2018-19 from the previous fiscal, as it continues to battle against rivals like Paytm, Google Pay and Amazon Pay. The company's losses stood at Rs 791.03 crore for the year ended March 2018, as per regulatory documents.

However, PhonePe also saw its revenue from operations rise manifold to Rs 184.22 crore in FY19 as against Rs 42.79 crore earlier, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed. E-mails sent to PhonePe did not elicit a response.

The digital payments segment in India has witnessed strong growth post demonetization in November 2016. Players like PhonePe, Paytm and others have witnessed strong growth in user base as well as transaction value and volumes. Previously, PhonePe had stated that it had seen 380 million transactions on its platform in August 2019, as compared to 290 million in the month of June.

Like PhonePe, Amazon Pay India -- which is rival Amazon's digital payments unit -- has also seen its losses surge. Amazon Pay India saw its loss widen to Rs 1,160.8 crore in FY19 from Rs 334.2 crore in FY18. The unit's revenues for 2018-19, however, more than doubled to Rs 834.5 crore over the previous fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Indian women claim Emerging Asia Cup title

India claimed the Womens Emerging Asia Cup 2019 after beating hosts Sri Lanka by 14 runs under the DuckworthLewis method here. Devika Vaidya and Tanuja Kanwar bagged four wickets apiece in the final on Tuesday after Tanusree Sarkars 47 and ...

TRAI releases amended broadcasting regulation to ensure fully-compliant audit regime

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Wednesday released the amended broadcasting and cable services interconnection regulations to ensure a fully-compliant audit regime. During the consultation undertaken to prepare the audit manual...

Civic bodies intensify action amid high pollution level in Delhi

As pollution levels spiked in Delhi, civic bodies have intensified action, with the south corporation issuing 164 fresh challans worth Rs 1.3 lakh for various violations, officials said on Wednesday. As many as 202 sites were inspected and ...

Cyclone Maha to cross Lakshadweep islands in next 24 hours

Two cyclonic storms are brewing in the Arabian Sea in a rare occurrence and one of them likely to batter the Lakshadweep archipelago in the next 24 hours, the IMD said on Wednesday. India Meteorological Department Director General Mritunjay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019