UPDATE 8-Wildfire threatens Reagan Library as extreme winds sweep Los Angeles

A fast-moving wildfire threatened thousands of homes and the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library outside Los Angeles on Wednesday as extraordinarily dry and strong Santa Ana winds buffeted the region, forcing meteorologists to grasp for new language to warn of the danger. The fire erupted in Ventura County's Simi Valley, about 30 miles (50 km) northwest of an earlier blaze that has been consuming the shrub-covered hills near the Getty Center museum in west Los Angeles since Monday, displacing thousands of residents from some of the city's priciest neighborhoods.

The Easy fire in Simi Valley prompted evacuations of an estimated 7,000 homes, affecting 26,000 people, as it quickly grew into the most consequential of several new blazes ignited around the region on Wednesday, capping weeks of wind-driven fire activity. In Riverside County east of Los Angeles, a wind-driven brush fire swiftly charred 200 acres (81 hectares), forcing the evacuation of two mobile home parks and a nursing home. Several hundred residents in all were displaced by evacuations, Riverside County fire spokesman Rob Roseen said.

For firefighters, weather conditions could hardly be worse, with thick brush and chaparral bone dry from lack of rain and low humidity, as fierce winds hurled flaming embers through the air to ignite spot fires ahead of advancing flames. "The fire outflanked us very rapidly today, pushed by those 40- to 50-mile-per-hour (40 km to 80 km per hour) winds," Ventura County Fire Department assistant chief Chad Cook told reporters. "We did experience gusts up to 65 miles per hour (105 kph) this morning, which made long-range spotting very, very dangerous."

Cook said erratic, high winds also forced intermittent grounding of firefighting aircraft through the day. The National Weather Service issued an unprecedented "extreme red flag" warning for wildfires in Los Angeles and Ventura counties ahead of two days of intense, dry wind gusts that were forecast to reach near-hurricane force.

"I don't know if I've ever seen us use this warning," said forecaster Marc Chenard. "It's pretty bad." Statewide, the weather service issued alerts for "critical" or "extreme" fire hazards covering more than 34,000 square miles (88,000 square km), encompassing some 21 million people.

Electricity remained cut off to about 400,000 homes and businesses in northern and central California on Wednesday as a precaution by the state's largest utility, Pacific Gas and Electric Co, a unit of PG&E Corp.

HELICOPTERS AND PLANE TANKERS

The Easy fire in Simi Valley broke out just before dawn off a road named Easy Street and had grown to 1,300 acres (530 hectares) by late morning, fanned westward by Santa Ana winds. One wall of flames raced across scrub-covered slopes at the edge of the hilltop Reagan Library, which houses the late president's archives and memorabilia, including the Air Force One jet on which he flew.

Pre-positioned strike teams of firefighters, backed by water-dropping helicopters and airplane tankers dumping payloads of fire retardant, swarmed the area as flames closed in on the library campus. "We're surrounded. It's a scary situation. But I'm sure they'll get on top of it," John Heubusch, the library's executive director, said in an interview with KNX radio in Los Angeles. "It's as close as it gets."

By late morning, emergency crews had largely subdued flames, and the fire moved off in other directions. "Fire moved around the perimeter of the Reagan Library, and we had successful stands up there on protecting the library and the infrastructure around the facility," Cook said.

The fire prompted public schools and at least five college campuses in the area to cancel classes for the day. Health authorities were handing out disposable air filter masks to members of the public at five cites around the county. On numerous ranches nearby, residents in the protective face masks scrambled to coax nervous horses and other livestock into trailers to drive them to safety.

The Santa Ana winds are a regional weather phenomenon that sends gusts westward off the desert to the east, through mountain passes and out to the Southern California coast. They were forecast to reach sustained speeds of 50 to 70 mph (80 to 110 kph) on Wednesday and Thursday. Arson investigators say the Getty fire was likely caused by a broken tree branch blown into power lines during high winds on Monday morning. It spread, consuming 745 acres (300 hectares) by Wednesday morning, with about a quarter contained by firefighters. At least 12 homes have been destroyed.

In northern California, firefighters struggled for a sixth day against the 76,000-acre (30,760-hectare) Kincade fire in Sonoma County's wine country. That blaze has destroyed at least 189 homes and other structures but was listed as 30 percent contained on Wednesday. PG&E acknowledged last week that the Kincade fire started near a damaged transmission tower at about the time a live high-voltage line on that tower malfunctioned.

The company filed for bankruptcy in January, citing $30 billion in potential liability from a series of deadly fires sparked by its equipment in 2017 and 2018. As many as 190,000 people were displaced at the height of the Kincade fire, but some evacuations have since been lifted.

