Guar seed futures up on domestic demand

Guar seed futures on Thursday rose by Rs 23.5 to Rs 4,042 per 10 quintal as traders widened exposure on positive demand in spot market. According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to rise in prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed delivery for November contracts strengthened by Rs 23.5, or 0.58 per cent, to Rs 4,042 per 10 quintal with a business turnover of 50,310 lots. The delivery for December edged up by similar margins to Rs 4,086 per 10 quintal in 44,400 lots.

