India Medtronic Pvt Ltd is Now Great Place to Work-Certified From October 2019 to September 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 31-10-2019 14:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:41 IST
India Medtronic Pvt Ltd is Now Great Place to Work-Certified From October 2019 to September 2020

The Certification Reflects High-Performance and High-Trust Culture Within the Organization

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

India Medtronic Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), today announced their certification as a Great Place to Work®. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd earned this acknowledgement by surpassing the threshold of Trust Index© and Culture Audit© framework under the category of ‘Large Organizations’ (more than 500 employees). The certification is valid for the period of October 2019 – September 2020.

Great Place to Work® Certification is considered as the Gold Standard in identifying and recognizing Great Workplace Cultures. It reflects the High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ within the organization. The certification, which is a two-step process involves:

1. Participation in the Trust Index© employee survey.

2. Culture Audit© that captures data on various aspects of organization’s culture and people practices.

Some key highlights from the survey:

1. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd achieved a score of 83 under the category ‘Pride’ which measures employees' sense of pride in their work by assessing the feelings employees have toward their jobs, team or work group and the company.

2. India Medtronic Pvt Ltd scored 91 on parameter for Top 50-best companies to work

3. Top areas of strength identified-

• Contribution to Society

• Fairness regardless of race, caste, gender

“Tenet 5 of the Medtronic Mission talks about our most important asset — our people. The broad range of ideas and diversity of experiences brought by our employees is what drives our innovation and problem-solving approach, which ultimately results in better outcomes for patients,” said Madan Krishnan, vice president and managing director, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. “The Great Place to Work® Certification is another milestone in Medtronic’s 40th year in India and to be validated by our employees is gratifying.”

This Certification has also earned India Medtronic Pvt Ltd the chance to feature on the ‘Best Workplaces’ list - the world’s largest and most respected study of workplace excellence and people management practices.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ at workplaces. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world’s largest medical technology, services and solutions companies – alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 90,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in more than 150 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

