International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Bombardier to sell its aerostructures unit to Spirit AeroSystems

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ottawa
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 16:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 16:13 IST
UPDATE 1-Bombardier to sell its aerostructures unit to Spirit AeroSystems
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Canada's Bombardier said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems for more than $700 million in cash and debt. Reuters broke the news on the sale earlier in the day citing two sources familiar with the matter.

As part of the deal, Bombardier will sell two aerostructure facilities - the Belfast plant and another in Morocco - along with a smaller repair plant in Dallas comes as the Canadian company sheds its commercial aviation business to focus on its higher-margin business jets and rail divisions. "This transaction represents another strategic milestone in the reshaping of our portfolio to focus on our strong business aircraft and rail franchises," Bombardier Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare said in a statement. Analysts have previously said a deal would be strategic for Spirit, an aerospace components maker, as it diversifies its customer base away from Boeing Co. Spirit is Boeing's largest supplier, but the company has plans to grow its business with Europe's Airbus.

Reuters previously reported that the Wichita-based Spirit had emerged as the front-runner to acquire the facilities. The Belfast plant, which produces wings for Airbus's A220 jet, is considered politically sensitive as it is the largest high-tech manufacturer in Northern Ireland with a workforce of around 3,500. The A220 program is growing with Airbus recording a backlog of 435 of the 110 to 130 seat jets as of Sept. 30.

The deal would include the assumption of liabilities, including pension obligations. Bombardier also reported a lower quarterly profit as it spent more on stepping up production of its Global 7500 business jets.

Spirit reports its third-quarter results later on Thursday.

Also Read: Bombardier in advanced talks to sell 3 plants to Spirit AeroSystems for over $1 bln-sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

South Africa: Earthquake strikes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Spain's Sanchez says there will be no "online" independence for Catalonia

Spains Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez, stepping up efforts to control separatist groups and parties activity on the internet, said on Thursday his government would not allow Catalonia to seek online independence. Sanchez faces a parliamenta...

UPDATE 4-Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot on course to create world's No.4 carmaker

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA plan to join forces in a 50-50 share merger to create the worlds fourth-largest automaker, seeking scale to cope with costly new technologies and slowing global demand.Fiat Chrysler FCA and PSA said on Th...

China rolls out 5G services in race to narrow tech gap

Chinas three major state telecom operators rolled out 5G wireless technology Thursday, as the country races to narrow its technology gap with the US amid a bruising trade war. China Mobile, the countrys largest carrier, announced its 5G ser...

UPDATE 2-Chinese leadership says it will ensure Hong Kong's stability, prosperity

China will ensure Hong Kongs prosperity and stability and protect national security in the face of unrest there, the ruling Communist Party said on Thursday after a meeting of its senior leadership, though it unveiled no new policy steps.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019