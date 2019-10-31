Prometric to distribute ETS's TOEIC program in India

New Delhi [India] Oct 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Princeton, NJ headquartered ETS today announced that its flagship TOEIC® program is being distributed in India by Prometric®, a global leader in test development and delivery. Prometric is the TOEIC program's Country Master Distributor (CMD). For more than 40 years as an industry leader, the TOEIC program has set the global standard for assessing English-language communication skills needed in the workplace and everyday life.

The TOEIC program provides comprehensive assessment data across all four communication skill areas (listening, reading, speaking and writing) to provide fair, valid and reliable information that supports employers' decision-making. Since March 2019, Prometric has distributed the TOEIC assessments to job seekers and working professionals at testing locations across India.

Prometric has organized convenient testing sessions to ensure individuals and local and global employers can rely on TOEIC scores to improve their hiring and promotion processes. "Prometric has already demonstrated a unique understanding of the value placed on English-language skills among employers in India and we look forward to working with their team to deliver the TOEIC assessments to companies and individuals across India", said Feng Yu, Executive Director of the TOEIC Program at ETS.

Today, more than 14,000 organizations across more than 160 countries - including many industry-leading multi-national commercial organizations - trust the TOEIC assessments to evaluate proficiency in workplace English and to make important decisions relating to recruitment, promotions and talent management. "The TOEIC program is a crucial tool for employers, as it provides organizations with valuable insights into the communication skills and abilities of their workforce, an area of increasing importance with the continued globalization of work. Prometric, with its deep understanding of the Indian market and its expertise in being a global leader in test delivery and distribution, brings strong synergies to this relationship. That, in conjunction with our integrated technology-oriented delivery platform, makes us an ideal partner to employers looking for valuable solutions for their talent needs", said Soumitra Roy, General Manager, Prometric India & SAARC.

In today's globalized market place, organizations understand the value of a workforce proficient in English - the global language of business. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

