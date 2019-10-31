Israeli military says attempt to down one of its drones over Lebanon failed

Israel's military said an anti-aircraft missile was launched from Lebanese territory on Thursday at one of its drones but the unmanned aircraft was not hit.

A military spokesman made the statement on Twitter after Lebanon's al-Mayadeen TV reported an Israeli drone was brought down near the town of Nabatiyeh in southern Lebanon.

