Seneca Biopharma to Begin Trading Under New Ticker Symbol SNCA

 Seneca Biopharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: CUR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need, will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol, NASDAQ: SNCA beginning on November 1, 2019.

About Seneca Biopharma
Seneca Biopharma, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for diseases of unmet medical need. Seneca is in the process of finding and acquiring new assets, promising sciences and technologies that will provide meaningful therapies for patients.

Seneca recently entered into a non-binding term sheet whereby Seneca and Jiangsu QYuns Therapeutics Co., Ltd. will enter into a royalty- and milestone-free, perpetual, non-cancelable, exclusive worldwide, other than in Greater China (which includes Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and certain other Asian territories) license to develop and commercialize certain of QYuns' assets, including QX005N, targeting IL-4Rα, QX002N, targeting IL-17A, QX004N targeting IL-23A, and QX006N targeting IFNRα. As contemplated by the term sheet, Seneca will also gain access to future antibody assets developed by QYuns and the parties will collaborate on future pipeline expansion. Upon entering into the license, Seneca's lead asset will be SNC005 (QX005N) that targets IL-4Rα for the treatment of Asthma and Atopic Dermatitis.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to future, not past, events and may often be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek" or "will." Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Specific risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include risks inherent in the development and commercialization of potential products, uncertainty of clinical trial results or regulatory approvals or clearances, need for future capital, dependence upon collaborators and maintenance of our intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Additional information on potential factors that could affect our results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in Neuralstem's periodic reports, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in other reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:
Josh Barer
Hibiscus BioVentures
josh@hibiscusbio.com

