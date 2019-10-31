International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Corporate Professionals in ECE Industries delisting matter

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 22:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 22:32 IST
Sebi slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Corporate Professionals in ECE Industries delisting matter
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday slapped a fine of Rs 10 lakh on merchant banker Corporate Professionals Capital for incorrect calculation of the floor price in the delisting offer of ECE Industries, which misled investors in arriving at the actual offer price. Due to this incorrect calculation, some investors would not have even participated in the delisting process, Sebi noted.

The regulator conducted an examination into the alleged irregularity in the matter of ECE Industries to ascertain any possible violation during the period between December 2016 and January 2017. It found that for the purpose of calculating floor price, Corporate Professionals Capital had taken the average market price for each trading day and then did a simple average of such daily price for 60 trading days, as against the volume weight to be given for each and every trade during the past 60 trading days' period.

The actual floor price should have been Rs 233.66 and not Rs 202.56, as computed by the merchant banker and the incorrect floor price computed by it had resulted into delisting offer price of Rs 204, which was lower than the correct floor price of Rs 233.66 as per the Sebi's delisting regulations. "The incorrect calculation of the floor price by the notice (Corporate Professionals Capital) had misled the investors in arriving at actual offer price due to which some investors would not have even participated in the delisting process," Sebi said.

Consequently, the regulator imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on the notice. In a statement, Deepika Vijay Sawhney, advocate for Corporate Professionals Capital, said the incorrect remarks pertaining to loss of investors or misleading the investors were not even alleged in the show-cause notice.

"... the order unwarrantedly stains the merchant banker with such grave remarks," Sawhney said, adding that the merchant banker can certainly seek appropriate remedy available under law in these facts and circumstances of the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Karan Johar in soup? Bolly mogul tickles the funny bone in latest avatar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, known for being the perfect host not only on television but also when it comes to glamorous Bollywood parties, is taking up the role yet again but this time with a twist. The 47-year-old director recently dropped a vi...

UPDATE 1-Saudi expects wider 2020 budget deficit of $50 billion - fin min

Saudi Arabia expects its state budget deficit to widen to 187 billion riyals 49.86 billion next year, or 6.5 of gross domestic product GDPfrom a projected 131 billion riyals for this year, the finance minister said on Thursday.The worlds la...

Researchers discover a stretchable light-emitting stopwatch

Taking technology to the next level, researchers have developed a stretchable light-emitting device that operates at low voltages and is safe for human skin. The stretchable light-emitting device is called alternating-current electrolumines...

J'khand: Sentence review council decides to release 141 prisoners

The sentence review council in Jharkhand has decided to release 141 prisoners, according to an official release issued on Thursday. The decision was taken at the councils meeting today and it was chaired by Chief Minister Raghubar Das.The p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019