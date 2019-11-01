International Development News
Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 14 pc in October

Suzuki Motorcycle sales up 14 pc in October
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Friday reported a 13.61 percent increase in total two-wheeler sales at 74,610 units in October. The company had sold a total of 65,673 units in the same month last year, Suzuki Motorcycle India said in a statement.

In the domestic market, the company sold 66,215 units last month as compared with 61,768 units sold in the same month last year, up 7.19 percent, it added. "We feel excited to continue Suzuki's growth-curve with highest-ever monthly sales, creating newer milestones for us," Suzuki Motorcycle India Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

