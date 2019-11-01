International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-UPDATE 1-China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:42 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 1-China calls for businesses to shut down e-cigarette online shops
Image Credit: Scott.af.mil

China's tobacco regulator on Friday issued a notice asking e-commerce platforms and businesses to shut online stores that sell electronic cigarette products, in a move aimed at stopping minors from purchasing e-cigarettes through the internet.

The notice comes not long after online platforms and retailers in the U.S. launched similar takedowns amid government scrutiny toward vaping's effect on public health. It also arrives as a bevy of Chinese startups race to capture a piece of China's massive potential market for e-cigarettes.

The notice, which was dated October 30, was published one day later on the website of state monopoly China Tobacco, which is overseen by the country's tobacco regulator. In order to "further strengthen the protection of the physical and mental health of minors," the regulator "urges e-cigarette producers, retailers, or individual sellers to temporarily close online sales websites or channels" and "urges e-commerce platform to temporarily close e-cigarette shops," the regulator stated.

China is home to over 300 million smokers, making it the world's largest market for smokers. In recent years Chinese startups have taken venture capital money and launched products with similar design characteristics to those made by Juul - the e-cigarette company backed by Altria Group Inc that swept the United States with its compact form factor and potent nicotine salt formulation.

RELX Technology, founded by former employees of Uber China, and Snow+, founded by a team of former bitcoin entrepreneurs, are among the domestic market leaders. The companies currently operate in a regulatory grey area in China, as no national-level rules exist that provide standards for the safe manufacture and sale of nicotine salt-based e-cigarettes.

Meanwhile, China Tobacco operates as a state-backed monopoly, controlling the sale and distribution of all tobacco products across the country. The unit also generates nearly 6% of the country's total tax revenue, according to government figures. In September, an official Juul online store briefly appeared on Chinese e-commerce sites run by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and JD.com, only to disappear days later. Juul and the retailers did not comment on the store's abrupt takedown at the time.

In a public statement, RELX Technology said it will comply with the regulator's notice and shut down its online sales channels. Snow+ told Reuters it would comply with the regulations as well. Alibaba and JD.com did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Over the past year, Walmart, Walgreens, and other American retailers have pulled e-cigarettes from their shelves, following a public health scare over their impact on minors.

Also Read: Baseball-Cole restores confidence for Astros in World Series

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Warner steers Australia to series sweep of Sri Lanka

David Warner capped a brilliant return to form on home soil with a third successive half-century to fire Australia to a seven-wicket victory and a 3-0 series sweep of Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday.Having had a miserable Ashes in England,...

INTERVIEW-Failure to tackle worker abuse breeds modern slavery, U.N. expert warns

By Rosa Furneaux LONDON, Nov 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A failure to hold companies to account for lesser labour abuses from late wage payments to excessive overtime creates a breeding ground for the worst forms of modern slavery to thr...

UPDATE 2-Sterling holds below $1.30, little changed by Brexit Party threat

Sterling held below 1.30 on Friday, little changed by Nigel Farages announcement his Brexit Party would fight the ruling Conservatives for every seat if Britains prime minister does not abandon his Brexit deal.Farage said Boris Johnson had ...

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 01

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019