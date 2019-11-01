International Development News
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures rise on bounce in China factory activity; U.S. jobs report awaited

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 16:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 16:48 IST
US STOCKS-Futures rise on bounce in China factory activity; U.S. jobs report awaited
Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. stock index futures gained on Friday as a surprise rise in China's manufacturing activity boosted sentiment, while investors awaited a crucial U.S. jobs report.

Factory activity in the world's second-largest economy expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, a private business survey showed. Meanwhile, the U.S. Labor Department's non-farm payrolls data is likely to show job growth slowed sharply last month, weighed down by a strike at General Motors, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up from near a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET. Also of interest to investors would be the Institute for Supply Management's (ISM) manufacturing report due at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to show the PMI index rose to 48.9 in October from a 10-year low of 47.8 a month earlier.

The news comes amid mixed headlines on the trade war between Washington and Beijing. All three main U.S. stock indexes notched gains in October on the back of a largely better-than-expected third-quarter earnings season, hopes of an interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve and upbeat U.S.-China trade rhetoric.

However, after scaling record highs earlier in the week, the benchmark S&P 500 edged lower on Thursday as a report said Chinese officials had doubts about a comprehensive long-term trade deal with Washington. At 7:09 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 49 points, or 0.18%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 20 points, or 0.25%.

Among stocks, Qorvo Inc jumped 10.2% after the Apple supplier announced a $1 billion share buyback plan and forecast third-quarter revenue above expectations. Pinterest Inc tumbled 20.6% as the online scrapbook company missed quarterly revenue estimates.

Arista Networks slumped 27% after the cloud infrastructure supplier forecast current-quarter revenue much below Wall Street expectations. U.S. Steel Corp gained 3.7% after it reported a smaller-than-expected third-quarter loss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

India-Germany global partnership progressing well: President Kovind

Dr. Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany called on the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan today November 1, 2019.Welcoming German Chancellor to India, the President said that given In...

UPDATE 4-Lebanese banks re-open, customers encounter curbs on some transfers

Lebanese banks opened on Friday for the first time in two weeks after protests that prompted the prime ministers resignation, with queues building and customers encountering new curbs on transfers abroad and withdrawals from U.S. dollar acc...

Australia v Sri Lanka T20 scoreboard

Melbourne, Nov 1 AFP Scoreboard in the third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka in Melbourne on Friday. Sri LankaK. Mendis c McDermott b Richardson 13 N. Dickwella c McDermott b Starc 0K. Perera c Turner b C...

Auto-driver gives triple talaq to wife, says she looks ugly

An auto-driver here has been booked for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife on grounds she looked ugly with crooked teeth, police said on Thursday. Based on a complaint from the 25-year-old woman, a case under sections 3 and 4 of Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019