Jennifer Lopez Wears Harry Winston Jewelry Set in Platinum to the “Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards”

Jennifer Lopez wore Harry Winston jewelry set in Platinum to "The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards" in Los Angeles on October 27th.

• Secret Combination two-row diamond necklace (29.92 carats), set in platinum

• Secret Combination hoop earrings with diamonds (18.30 carats), set in platinum

• Pirouette ring with diamonds (2.89 carats), set in platinum

• River ring with diamonds (2.58 carats), set in platinum

• Sparkling Cluster ring with diamonds (2.33 carats), set in platinum

Jennifer Lopez also wore Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum to the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2019.

Trend Alert: Statement earrings set in platinum are currently popular on the red carpet, as recently seen on Angelina Jolie at the European premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (9th October'19), and Nicole Kidman at the Gala for the Global Ocean (26th September'19).

Rare and precious, platinum jewelry is truly a perennial red-carpet favorite. All over the world, designers prefer precious platinum to create masterpieces because of its versatility, and because it is the most secure setting for any precious gemstone. Platinum is one of the rarest metals & always stands out making a distinctive style statement. Celebrities worldwide have been donning exquisite platinum designs for star-studded events, red carpet and other appearances to capture their most glamorous and memorable moments.

