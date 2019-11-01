International Development News
Development News Edition

Sebi exonerates NSE's former CTO, 2 others in co-location case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 18:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 18:13 IST
Sebi exonerates NSE's former CTO, 2 others in co-location case
Image Credit: ANI

Markets regulator Sebi has exonerated NSE's former chief technical officer Umesh Jain and two directors of Way2Wealth Brokers in the exchange's co-location case. C K Nithyanand and BG Srinath were non-executive directors of Way2Wealth at the time of the violation.

The order comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated an investigation against several former and current NSE employees and stockbrokers in the co-location matter. It was alleged that point to point (P2P) connectivity was installed by two brokers of NSE -- GKN Securities and Way2Wealth Brokers -- for the co-location facility at the NSE by engaging an unauthorised service provider, Sampark Infotainment, in violation of NSE's own circular which authorised four specific telecom service providers which provided P2P connectivity to NSE's brokers.

Sampark allegedly laid dark fiber connectivity for the brokers with the promise of more bandwidth and lower latency and continued the service even though it did not possess the requisite license from the Department of Telecommunications, Sebi noted. In this case, it was alleged that Jain, is the chief technical officer, should have ensured that on technological matters NSE complied with Sebi norms and should have incorporated checks and balances so that such incidents are detected early and appropriate actions are taken.

However, Sebi said that Jain had no role in relation to allowing the two brokers to establish P2P connections with co-location (Colo) facility of NSE with the service of Sampark as he had resigned from NSE in April 2015 and was relieved from service in June 2015, while Sampark was allowed to install the Colo facility in July 2015. "There is no evidence available on record to show that the notice (Jain) was involved with the functioning of Colo helpdesk and therefore, the notice cannot be held responsible for any misconduct or non-compliance as far as laying of P2P connectivity using dark fiber is concerned," Sebi said.

Regarding the brokerage firm, Sebi said it was the responsibility of Way2Wealth Brokers to ensure that Sampark had a requisite license to carry out such activity. But it was noted that the directors were appointed in non-executive capacity at the relevant point of time and were not involved in the day-to-day functioning of the firm.

Sebi said "there is no evidence available on record to show that the notices (directors) were involved with the day to day functioning of W2W and therefore, the notices cannot be held responsible for any misconduct or non-compliance as far as laying of P2P connectivity using the facility of Sampark by W2W is concerned." The NSE's co-location facility allows stockbrokers to take on rent specific racks and co-locate their servers and systems within the exchange premises in order to have a low latency connection to the exchange. The servers and systems placed in these racks would receive the live market data feed disseminated by the exchange, process the data, and accordingly place their orders to the exchange.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Brazil federal police investigate Greek ship in connection with oil spill

Brazils federal police on Friday announced a potential breakthrough in the investigation into the causes of a mysterious oil spill that has baffled authorities and Brazilians for about two months.Police said they were investigating a Greek-...

Congo: 22 killed in truck accident

At least 22 people have been killed in a mineral truck accident in the Democratic Republic Congo, AFP reported on Friday. It was not immediately clear if there were any survivors in the accident.Further details are awaited....

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record high after upbeat jobs report

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes hit record high in early trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs growth slowed less than expected in October.The SP 500 opened higher by 13.16 points, or 0.43, at 3,050.72. The Nasdaq Composite gained 42...

Pakistan women will aim to win ODI series against Bangladesh

Ahead of the ODI series against Bangladesh, Pakistan womens skipper Bismah Maroof is confident that her side will clinch the series. We have two one-dayers against Bangladesh and our aim is to win both of them. The T20I series was our seaso...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019