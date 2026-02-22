Political Clashes Intensify as West Bengal and Delhi Leaders Exchange Heated Accusations

The political tension between West Bengal and Delhi has reached new heights as both states' leaders locked horns over varied allegations. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of hindering efforts to identify infiltrators, suggesting it compromises voter integrity and public resources.

Gupta's claims were fervently rebuffed by the Trinamool Congress, who advised her to focus on Delhi's issues before criticizing others. In a fiery rebuttal, West Bengal's Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja accused Gupta of hypocrisy, citing Delhi's own social challenges and pollution problems.

The escalating war of words highlights the friction and rivalry as both parties gear up for the electoral battlefield, each criticizing the other's performance and policies while defending their own administrative records.