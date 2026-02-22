Left Menu

Political Clashes Intensify as West Bengal and Delhi Leaders Exchange Heated Accusations

The political rivalry between the Chief Ministers of West Bengal and Delhi has escalated with accusations flying both ways. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta criticized the TMC's policies, suggesting they aid infiltrators and compromise women's safety. TMC's Shashi Panja countered with criticisms of Gupta's track record in Delhi, urging her to focus on local issues.

The political tension between West Bengal and Delhi has reached new heights as both states' leaders locked horns over varied allegations. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta accused West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of hindering efforts to identify infiltrators, suggesting it compromises voter integrity and public resources.

Gupta's claims were fervently rebuffed by the Trinamool Congress, who advised her to focus on Delhi's issues before criticizing others. In a fiery rebuttal, West Bengal's Women and Child Welfare Minister Shashi Panja accused Gupta of hypocrisy, citing Delhi's own social challenges and pollution problems.

The escalating war of words highlights the friction and rivalry as both parties gear up for the electoral battlefield, each criticizing the other's performance and policies while defending their own administrative records.

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

