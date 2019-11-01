International Development News
Development News Edition

GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 cr in Oct

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 19:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 19:20 IST
GST collections remain subdued at Rs 95,380 cr in Oct
Image Credit: ANI

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections came in at Rs 95,380 crore in October, down 5.29 per cent from Rs 1,00,710 crore in the same month last year, as per government data released on Friday. This is the third consecutive month when GST mop-up remained below the Rs 1 lakh crore mark, despite the festival season.

Revenue collection from GST in September stood at Rs 91,916 crore. "The gross GST revenue collected in the month of October, 2019 is Rs 95,380 crore of which CGST is Rs 17,582 crore, SGST is Rs 23,674 crore, IGST is Rs 46,517 crore (including Rs 21,446 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs 7,607 crore (including Rs 774 crore collected on imports)," the finance ministry said in a statement.

Total number of GSTR 3B returns (summary of self-assessed return) filed for the month of September (up to October 30) was 73.83 lakh. The total revenue earned by the central and the state governments after regular settlement in October was Rs 38,224 crore for CGST and Rs 37,645 crore for SGST.

Commenting on the data, traders' body CAIT said lower tax collections should not be assumed to be an indicator of economic slowdown. This lower GST collection is a result of a major chunk of offline sales shifting to the e-commerce companies which recently concluded their festive season sales, it alleged.

"Since these companies by flouting the FDI policy are indulging in deep discounting and predatory pricing policies, they have an expertise in avoiding GST and causing a severe loss of revenue to the government," CAIT said. Vishal Raheja, DGM, Taxmann said that weak demand, low GDP growth rate and decline in industrial output could be the reasons for decrease in GST revenue in October.

He added that GST collection in October has increased by 3.78 per cent as compared to September. The rise, he said, could be due to to early festival season.

"Recently, government has also taken various fiscal measures to boost economy and it will surely help to raise revenue collections. The government might consider implementing the strict measures such as audit, surveys etc. to curb the GST evasion and to eventually increase the tax collection," Raheja added. Aditi Nayar, an economist with ICRA, said the year-on-year decline in the GST collection in October is disturbing, although it can partly be explained by the cumulative impact of GST rate cuts as well as subdued consumption growth.

"The next month's collections, which will cover the festive period, will provide critical cues as to the extent of slippage that we could expect in the GST collections in FY2020 relative to the budgeted target," she added. GST was introduced from July 1, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Special train to run from Beas to Rudrapur City from Nov 8: Northern Railway

In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, Northern Railway on Friday announced an unreserved special train from Beas to Rudrapur City from November 8. The train will complete two trips, one from Beas to Rudrapur City, and another from...

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019