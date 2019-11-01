PFC inks loan pact for Euro 200 Million with KfW
State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW for a 200 million euro loan. The PFC will on-lend these funds for the development of the distribution infrastructure of state-owned companies, a PFC statement said.
According to a statement the agreement has been signed by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC, and Dr. Christoph Kessler, Director, KfW Office, India. The loan carries a concessional rate of interest and will help the PFC fund state discoms and reduce its cost of borrowing, according to the PFC CMD.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Chinese diplomats to inform State dept before meeting US officials
35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media
35 foreigners dead in Saudi bus crash: state media
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for prostate cancer treatment drug
Zimbabwe cancels deal with Transnet JV to recapitalise state rail firm