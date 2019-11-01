PFC inks loan pact for Euro 200 Million with KfW

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW for a 200 million euro loan. The PFC will on-lend these funds for the development of the distribution infrastructure of state-owned companies, a PFC statement said.

According to a statement the agreement has been signed by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC, and Dr. Christoph Kessler, Director, KfW Office, India. The loan carries a concessional rate of interest and will help the PFC fund state discoms and reduce its cost of borrowing, according to the PFC CMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)