International Development News
Development News Edition

PFC inks loan pact for Euro 200 Million with KfW

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 20:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 20:07 IST
PFC inks loan pact for Euro 200 Million with KfW
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

State-run Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday said it has signed an agreement with German development bank KfW for a 200 million euro loan. The PFC will on-lend these funds for the development of the distribution infrastructure of state-owned companies, a PFC statement said.

According to a statement the agreement has been signed by Rajeev Sharma, CMD, PFC, and Dr. Christoph Kessler, Director, KfW Office, India. The loan carries a concessional rate of interest and will help the PFC fund state discoms and reduce its cost of borrowing, according to the PFC CMD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Brazil police raid Greek shipper over oil tarring beaches

Brazilian police on Friday raided the offices of a Greek company as they investigate an oil tanker carrying heavy Venezuelan crude that was allegedly spilled at sea, tarring thousands of kilometers of Brazils coastline over the past two mon...

Olympic Qualifiers: Rampaging Indian women thrash USA 5-1 in first leg

Indian womens hockey team took a giant leap towards Olympic qualification with a near-flawless performance to hammer USA 5-1 in the first-leg of the two-match FIH Qualifier here on Friday. It was expected to be a tricky tie for the hosts bu...

Rs 1.5 cr cash stolen from cooperative bank in TN

In a major theft in a cooperative bank here, Rs 1.5 crore cash was found missing on Friday, police said. When the staff came to the BHEL Cooperative bank on Friday morning, they found the door open, papers and documents strewn around and t...

Credit cooperative company MD held on charges of fraud

The managing director of a creditcooperative company here was arrested on Friday on charges ofduping its investors to the tune of lakhs of rupees, police said. N Nanjundaiah, who ran the Kanva Souharda Cooperative Credit Limited, was arres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019