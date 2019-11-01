International Development News
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 2-Global factory woes persist in October

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-11-2019 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-11-2019 21:18 IST
WRAPUP 2-Global factory woes persist in October

Factory activity in key global economies contracted again in October as cooling demand and trade tensions kept policymakers busy trying to dodge a recession. Purchasing managers' index reports from the United States, Japan, South Korea, and the United Kingdom, among others, showed the global uncertainty spawned by trade spats and Brexit continued to keep a lid on factory output.

In the United States, the Institute for Supply Management said its widely followed manufacturing PMI ticked up in October from a 10-year low in September, but activity slowed overall for a third straight month. "Global trade remains the most significant cross-industry issue," said Timothy Fiore, chair of ISM's manufacturing business survey committee. "Overall, sentiment this month remains cautious regarding near-term growth."

The ongoing Brexit saga was again a factor in Britain, where a renewed rush to stockpile ahead of another aborted U.K. departure deadline limited losses for British manufacturers, though not by enough to prevent the sixth month of contraction. Manufacturing activity in North Asia contracted with Japan sinking to a more than three-year low in October on shrinking new orders and output; activity in South Korea and Taiwan also contracted as companies bore the brunt of slumping demand across the globe.

In China, meanwhile, a private-sector report on Friday showed a surprising pick-up in China's factory activity, but this was in contrast to an official factory gauge the day before that pointed to further deterioration. The Caixin survey showed China's factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in well over two years in October as new export orders rose and plants ramped up production. But the official survey suggested a weak start to the fourth quarter for big state firms.

Overall, the soft batch of leading indicators highlights the broadening pain the bitter Sino-U.S. trade war is inflicting on business sentiment, which forced the International Monetary Fund to slash its economic growth forecast for Asia. "The slump in exports remains the true Achilles' heel ... with headwinds coming from all directions," said Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit, on South Korea's PMI.

"As well as U.S.-Sino trade frictions, tensions with Japan and a stagnating European economy have significantly dented order book volumes at South Korean manufacturers," he said. Among the Group of Seven major economies, only Canada so far has reported an expansion of manufacturing activity for October, posting a modest gain for a second straight month.

Germany and Italy are both expected to report additional declines in reports due out on Monday, while France may report a nominal increase. POLICY LOOSENING

Increased uncertainty from the trade war and Britain's divorce from the European Union have prodded central banks to top up monetary support to fend off external headwinds. The U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates on Wednesday for the third time this year. South Korea's central bank also cut rates in October and kept the door open for further easing to support a flagging economy.

The Bank of Japan kept policy steady on Thursday but gave the strongest signal to date that it may cut rates in the near future, shrugging off concerns it has run out of tools to spur growth after years of heavy money printing. "It's true the two countries appear to be making some progress towards a solution, and that markets are taking this positively," BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a news conference on Thursday. "But I wouldn't say risks have deteriorated."

Fresh concerns over whether Washington and Beijing can iron out their differences resurfaced on Friday after Bloomberg reported Chinese officials to have doubts about reaching a comprehensive long-term solution to the trade war. The nearly 16-months long trade war is placing increasing strain on the global economy and may see policymakers resort to a more aggressive mix of fiscal and monetary measures in the coming months.

Factory activity contracted in Malaysia and Indonesia, which saw PMIs hitting a four-year low. The activity was flat in Vietnam. Japan's exports contracted for a 10th straight month in September, casting doubt on whether the world's third-largest economy can sustain an expansion as households take a hit from a sales tax hike that went into effect in October.

South Korea, the world's sixth-largest exporter, also saw economic growth slow more than expected in the third quarter due to a slump in domestic spending and global trade headwinds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 net profit nearly doubles to Rs 22cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

AI will be a key area of cooperation between India, Germany

India and Germany on Friday identified artificial intelligence as one of the key areas of collaboration as the two sides signed a joint declaration of intent for cooperation in research and development. In a joint press statement after the ...

Maha: School peon electrocuted in Thane

A 21-year-old man was electrocutednear a water tank in a school on Friday in Thanes RaghunathNagar locality, police saidA Naupada police station official said Jayesh Ambre, apeon in the school, was working near the water tank when theincide...

Punjab: Dengue cases cross 300 mark in Ludhiana

The number of people suffering from dengue has crossed 300 mark, with 298 cases reported positive so far here and four people losing their life due to the mosquito-borne illness, said civil surgeon Ludhiana, Rajesh Bagga.Till now 298 patien...

Khattar announces cash incentives for reporting stubble-burning, asks officials to target hotspots

Amid calls for stopping stubble-burning in states adjoining Delhi, which is facing a severe dip in air quality, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced cash incentives for those reporting such incidents and directed o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019