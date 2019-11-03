International Development News
Development News Edition

Realty firm BDI group enters co-living biz; to invest Rs 50 cr on setting up 10k beds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-11-2019 18:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-11-2019 17:31 IST
Realty firm BDI group enters co-living biz; to invest Rs 50 cr on setting up 10k beds

Realty firm BDI group has forayed into the co-living segment and plans to invest about Rs 50 crore in the next one year to reach 10,000 beds. Gurugram-based BDI, which has completed more than 15 real estate projects and is currently developing four projects in cities close to the national capital region, has formed a new company Vhive to enter the co-living segment that has gained momentum in the last one year.

"We have entered into co-living business under a new venture Vhive. We have started two centers in Alwar and Bhiwadi, to begin with, comprising 200 beds," BDI group MD Ssumit Berry told PTI. The company is charging Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 per bed, excluding electricity bill, in these two co-living centers at Bhiwadi and Alwar.

Vhive would soon open co-living facilities in Gurugram, Jaipur, Kota and Indore, he added. The company plans to expand its presence in Delhi-NCR as well as tier II cities in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

"Our target is to reach 10,000 beds in the next one year," he said. Berry further said the company has earmarked Rs 50 crore investment for the co-living business.

"We are focusing on industrial towns and educational hubs to provide co-living because there is a huge demand-supply gap. While most co-living operators are focusing on metro cities, we want to target tier II and III cities," Berry said. The company's focus is to provide hassle-free accommodations to students and working professionals at a competitive price, he added.

Recently, many real estate developers including Embassy, Puravankara and Tribeca have decided to enter the co-living business. According to a report by PropTiger, the co-living business has the potential to become a USD 93 billion market annually on rising demand for rental housing from students and professionals.

PropTiger termed the co-living space as "real estate goldmine" that remains largely untapped. The co-living sector has a total untapped demand of about 46.3 million beds, out of which 8.9 million is from student housing, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 synopsis revealed, Tweet shows Gary Drayton’s excitement

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Outlander Season 5 – Starz to reshoot some scenes, What to expect from new installment

Legacies Season 2: Will the spinoff do it 'Vampire Diaries-style'?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NRC a 'base document' for future, Assam's development hit by 'arm chair commentators': CJI

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday strongly defended the current exercise of National Register of Citizens NRC in Assam, saying prior to it there was guesswork on the number of illegal immigrants in the state that had fuelled...

Supreme leader: Iran has outflanked US since 1979 revolution

Irans supreme leader says his country has outmaneuvered the United States in the four decades since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran has trapped the other party in the corner of the ring in many cases.He says US...

Bollywood not for those who are shy, sensitive, says Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria believes she needs to open up as a person and become a go-getter if she wants to fit in Bollywood. The actor, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, said there are work opportunities for everyone, be it outsiders or ind...

Nepal President sacks all 7 province chiefs

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sacked the governors of all seven provinces at the recommendation of the government, his office said on Sunday.The President relieved the governors from their posts in accordance with the constitution...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019