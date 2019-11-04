International Development News
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 10:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 10:10 IST
FOREX-Euro eyes chart resistance before Lagarde speech, rand bounces
Image Credit: Pixabay

The euro was poised near major chart resistance against the dollar on Monday as investors waited to hear the first official speech from the new head of the European Central Bank later in the session.

The dollar had tried to rally on Friday after U.S. payrolls beat expectations, but was undone by a soft manufacturing survey which left it looking heavy. The euro started the week firm at $1.1170 as bulls looked to test the October peak of $1.1179 and the 200-day moving average at $1.1195.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was stuck at 97.193 having touched a three-month low at 97.107 on Friday. It was now targeting the August trough of 97.033. The dollar fared a little better on the yen as safe havens fell from fashion, edging up to 108.23 from Friday's low around 107.87. A holiday in Tokyo made for thin trading.

Sterling remained well bid at $1.2939, after last month's rally from $1.2200, as investors wagered there was less risk of a hard Brexit now that an election campaign was underway. One of the few movers was the South African rand, which rose as investors were seemingly relieved that Moody's had only downgraded the ratings outlook for the country's debt on Friday and did not cut it to junk as some had feared.

The rand was quoted up about 1% at 14.8650 per dollar, recouping a little of sharp losses suffered last week. The U.S. dollar itself has been under pressure since the Federal Reserve cut rates last Wednesday and left the door open to more if needed, while all but ruling out the risk of a tightening.

"Global policy rates are converging once again at the bottom. That probably means less volatility among currencies as interest rate differentials shrink and the likelihood of any change in policy diminishes," said Marshall Gittler, an analyst at ACLS Global. "It's also likely to mean a weaker USD, CAD, AUD and NZD as these are the currencies with the highest interest rates currently and therefore the greatest leeway to cut rates. This is probably why USD and CAD were the big losers last week."

Equally, the main gainers last week were the Swedish and Norwegian currencies as interest rates in both countries are seen on hold or even rising in the coming months. Central banks in Australia and the UK hold policy meetings this week and are expected to hold steady, though there is some speculation the Bank of England might drop its tightening bias.

The new head of the European Central Bank (ECB) Christine Lagarde gives her first speech in the role later on Monday and markets assume she will stick with the easy policy script left by Mario Draghi. There are also at least seven Fed speakers set to speak this week.

Investors are also hanging on Sino-U.S. trade talks after both sides said they had made progress toward a Phase-1 deal which might be signed sometime this month.

Also Read: Court sentences 3 to 5 years in jail for cheating investors in 20-year-old case

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

'India needs USD 30 bn yearly investment in renewables'

India ideally needs USD 30 billion investment per year in the renewable sector, backed by a strong regulation to preserve contract sanctity, according to a research organization. Today, we are averaging about USD 11 billion a year in renewa...

Indian capital banishes some cars in hope of clearing the air

Authorities in the Indian capital on Monday banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city.The U.S. Embassy air quality index, which measures the concentrat...

Moon, Abe hold 'friendly' talks on ASEAN sidelines

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday held their first talks for more than a year on the sidelines of a regional summit in Thailand, Moons office said, with the neighbors relationship in dire st...

Too soon to pass judgement whether Pant can take DRS calls: Rohit

The Indian team paid the price for Rishabh Pants poor DRS calls against Bangladesh and skipper Rohit Sharma says that he doesnt want to jump to a conclusion yet whether the youngster is good enough to take tricky review decisions. India did...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019