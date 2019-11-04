International Development News
Development News Edition

Asian markets rally on strong US jobs data, trade optimism

  • PTI
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:25 IST
Asian markets rally on strong US jobs data, trade optimism
Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian markets rallied Monday following a forecast-busting US jobs report, and on growing optimism that China and the United States will finally sign off on a mini trade pact. Investors took their lead from another record-breaking close on Wall Street, which came at the end of a strong week for equities thanks to strong earnings and another Federal Reserve interest rate cut.

The Labour Department said the US created 128,000 net new jobs in October, surpassing the 80,000 expected, while the figure for the previous two months was also revised upwards. Friday's reading came days after data showed the world's top economy slowed slightly in July-September but not as much as projected, suggesting it is stabilizing.

The figures helped the S&P 500 to a new all-time high, while the Dow moved to within a whisker of its own record. Asian investors took up the mantle on Monday, with Hong Kong, Seoul, and Taipei each piling on more than one percent, while Shanghai jumped 0.6 percent.

Sydney was 0.3 percent up, Singapore added 0.1 percent, Bangkok jumped more than one percent, Mumbai edged up 0.2 percent and Wellington climbed 0.4 percent. There were also healthy gains in Manila. Tokyo was closed for a public holiday.

The upbeat mood was enhanced by comments from Chinese Vice Premier Liu He that indicated trade talks with Washington were on track. Liu said he had spoken on Friday to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, with both sides saying the talks were "constructive".

"Everyone is kind of upbeat around the prospect of at least a partial China-US trade deal," Peter Dragicevich, a strategist at Suncorp Corporate Services, told Bloomberg TV. "It's going to keep equities pretty supported."

Progress on the discussions has provided support to equities for the past few weeks, with speculation that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping will meet this month to sign off on the mini pact. While the agreement would only be the first part of a wider deal, it would be a major step after more than a year of a trade war that has dealt a blow to the world economy.

However, National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril warned there were still important issues to address. "Importantly, as much as the US-China trade updates continue to point to a phase one deal looking like a certainty, the contentious issues on whether the US will cancel the planned December tariffs and remove some of the current tariffs in line with China's demands remains an unknown and if the issue is not resolved then a deal could easily collapse," he said in a note.

The good news on Friday helped push oil prices up more than three percent, though profit-taking saw both main contracts fall in Asian business. But OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley sounded a note of caution, warning: "Friday's mega-rally (for oil) was built on a combination of not-as-bad-as-feared data and optimism on a trade deal that really, only keeps the lights on. It does not increase the brightness of the world economy."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Didn't want pain of losing another close T20 game, says Mushfiqur Rahim

No one knows the pain of losing close T20 games as much as Mushfiqur Rahim does and the former Bangladesh captain was determined to win games of cricket in order to forget what he termed as difficult last two weeks. Rahim had to endure the ...

Srinagar: At least 15 injured in grenade attack on Maulana Azad road

At least 15 people were injured in a grenade attack on Monday in Srinagar, according to police sources. Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of...

UPDATE 1-China says Xi, Trump in continuous touch

Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump have been in continuous touch through various means, Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday, when asked when and where the two leaders might meet to ink a trade deal.Trump on Frid...

At least 15 injured in grenade attack in Kashmir's Srinagar -sources

At least 15 people were injured on Monday in a grenade attack in Indian-administered Kashmirs main city of Srinagar, two Indian officials told Reuters.Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019