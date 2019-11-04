International Development News
Mahindra recalls a batch of XUV300 units to fix faulty suspension part

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:00 IST
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:00 IST
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said it is recalling a limited batch of XUV300 vehicles to fix a faulty suspension component. The proactive inspection and replacement of the component would be carried on a limited batch of compact SUV that were manufactured till May 19, 2019.

"This is in keeping with the company’s customer centric approach. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for all XUV300 customers, who will be individually contacted by the company," M&M said in a regulatory filing. The company, however, did not share the number of the recalled units.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

