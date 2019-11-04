International Development News
Development News Edition

Symphony Talent Acquires SmashFly Technologies

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 20:44 IST
Symphony Talent Acquires SmashFly Technologies

Symphony Talent, a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions, announced today that it has acquired SmashFly Technologies, the industry leader in enterprise recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology.

The acquisition combines Symphony Talent's award-winning creative and employer brand services and talent marketing technology with SmashFly's recruitment marketing technology to provide talent acquisition teams with the most strategic and comprehensive suite of solutions on the market. Together, the companies will be uniquely positioned to execute on their shared vision for transforming the future of talent and employee experience.

Founded in 2007, SmashFly was one of the first recruitment marketing and CRM platforms in the recruiting space and has played an integral role in the growth of the recruitment marketing category. Together, Symphony Talent and SmashFly support nearly 750 customers across the globe. More than one-third of SmashFly's customer base is in the Fortune 500. Combined with the 30+ large enterprise brands supported by Symphony Talent, the expanded company is positioned for increased success and growth with large, global enterprises. Symphony Talent excels with clients in healthcare, retail, FMCG, tech and high-volume hiring, as well as the mid-market; SmashFly complements those strengths by bringing success with financial services, professional services, manufacturing and technology clients.

"SmashFly is a longstanding industry trailblazer with an exceptionally strong brand and product perception in the market," commented Symphony Talent President and CEO Roopesh Nair. "Through this acquisition, we have an immense opportunity to diversify our customer base, grow our global presence, and strengthen our market leadership by uniting the best solutions and creative minds in the industry."

"We have an exciting path ahead to innovate where it matters most to customers," said SmashFly's Chief Customer Officer Ted Ruscitti. "With expanded offerings between Symphony Talent and SmashFly, we'll be able to better answer the needs of our customers today. Plus, with more resources and a strategic focus on innovation, we'll be able to better guide our customers on what's next in talent experience."

"Symphony Talent has continued to strengthen its deep functionality in career sites, candidate journey, and candidate communication. It has differentiated itself in a competitive market with an innovative product, global capabilities, and strong services," said Madeline Laurano, founder of Aptitude Research. "The addition of SmashFly's CRM and internal mobility solutions to the portfolio creates a powerful force to be reckoned with in the talent acquisition industry."

The acquisition also extends the breadth of the combined company's global footprint with operations in Belfast and Bangalore, alongside their current full-service European headquarters in London.

Symphony Talent continues to capitalize on its strength in the market with this acquisition, following recent wins in the 2019 MarCom Awards, 2019 Recruitment Marketing Awards, 2019 Employer Brand Management Awards, 2018 Human Resource Executive's Top HR Product, in addition to being named the Most Innovative Recruitment Advertising Agency by TATech Recruiting Service Innovation (ReSis) Awards.

The transaction closed on November 1, 2019, and financial terms were not disclosed. Moelis & Company was the exclusive financial advisor to SmashFly on the transaction.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent is a global leader in Employer Brand and Candidate Experience solutions for some of the world's leading brands. Combining award-winning creative and marketing technology, Symphony Talent transforms employer brands to deliver world-class experiences for candidates, employees and recruiters. For more information, visit: www.symphonytalent.com or follow us on Twitter, @SymphonyTalent_.

About SmashFly Technologies

SmashFly Technologies is a global recruitment marketing and candidate relationship management (CRM) technology provider. One-third of the company's customers are part of the Fortune 500 and its platform has users in 69 countries worldwide. Powered by intelligent automation and AI, SmashFly's platform combines CRM, career site, event, and internal mobility solutions to help talent acquisition teams discover, market, and create careers across the talent lifecycle from intern to retirement. To learn more about SmashFly, visit www.smashfly.com and follow us on Twitter @SmashFly.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951515/Symphony_Talent_Logo.jpg

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Abrogation of Article 370 to bring growth to J-K: MoS Reddy

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday said the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, will accelerate growth and bring peace there. This was conveyed by Reddy during a meeting...

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution

Authorities in Indias capital New Delhi banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number on Monday in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city. With toxic smog blanketing the streets, the U.S. Embassy a...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained an opt-out clause aft...

One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police. Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpurs Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019