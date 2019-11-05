International Development News
Development News Edition

Tshwane Automotive hub expected to help SA attract new manufacturers

The Automotive Hub is an outcome of the SA investment conference held in October 2018 where the Automotive Industry pledged investment, transformation, and localization in fulfillment of commitments in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035.

Tshwane Automotive hub expected to help SA attract new manufacturers
Ford SA will be the anchor tenant of the Hub, crowding in new investments and localization opportunities for component manufacturers. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Tuesday, 05 November 2019, officially launch the Tshwane Automotive Hub at the Ford Motor Company in Silverton, Pretoria.

The Automotive Hub is an outcome of the SA investment conference held in October 2018 where the Automotive Industry pledged investment, transformation, and localization in fulfillment of commitments in the Automotive Master Development Plan 2035.

The Tshwane Automotive hub is expected to help the country attract new automotive component manufacturers, while also strengthening the City of Tshwane's positioning as an automotive city.

Ford SA will be the anchor tenant of the Hub, crowding in new investments and localization opportunities for component manufacturers. It is estimated that the Hub has the potential to create more than 5 000 jobs once fully operational. It is also estimated that the Hub will result in a number of new business opportunities to nearby communities such as Eesterust, Moretele View, Nellmapius and Mamelodi.

The automotive hub, which is part of the expansion of the OR Tambo International Airport (ORTIA) Special Economic Zone (SEZ), will be developed through a joint partnership between the Department of Trade and Industry, Gauteng Provincial Government and the City of Tshwane.

Broadly, Special Economic Zones are an initiative of the South African government, aimed at repositioning the country in the world economy and have become global tools for social and economic transformation, resulting in exponential growth when deployed. The program's main focus is to attract foreign direct investment and grow exports of value-added commodities.

Among key objectives of the Tshwane Automotive SEZ are:

• Developing infrastructure required to support the growth of industrial activities,

• Attracting foreign and domestic direct investment,

• Promoting regional economic development,

• Broadening the economic participation of Small, Micro and Medium Enterprises and cooperatives.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

10 killed in Burkina Faso attack

At least five gendarmes and five civilians were killed in an attack on a base in northern Burkina Faso, near the border with Mali, security sources said. It is the latest deadly attack in the troubled north of the West African country, whic...

Basket malfunction delays Bucks-Wolves an hour

The start of Mondays game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves was delayed due to a basket malfunction at Target Center in Minneapolis. One of the baskets was discovered to be uneven during warmups, prompting a delay that ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares near July peak as optimism grows on trade, economy

Asian shares approached their July peak on Tuesday on signs the United States and China are inching closer to a truce in their trade war and on optimism the U.S. economy is poised for solid, consumer-driven growth. MSCIs broadest index of A...

France calls on China to 'consolidate' market opening

French President Emmanuel Macron called on China on Tuesday to consolidate the opening up of the Chinese market.Much has been done in recent years with two revisions of the negative lists for foreign investment ... important tariff reductio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019