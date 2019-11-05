International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2 -Indonesia Q3 GDP growth weakest in over 2 years, more stimulus likely

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 12:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 12:13 IST
UPDATE 2 -Indonesia Q3 GDP growth weakest in over 2 years, more stimulus likely
CRISIL says corporate revenue growth will slip back to single-digit after two fiscals Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia's economic growth slipped to its weakest in over two years, broadly meeting expectations, data showed on Tuesday, signaling more monetary and fiscal stimulus is on the cards over coming months to spur demand knocked by a global slowdown.

Gross domestic product rose 5.02% in the three months ended September from the year-ago quarter, the weakest pace since the second quarter of 2017, the statistics bureau reported. The figure was close to the 5.01% growth expected in a Reuters poll and compared with the 5.05% expansion in the second quarter.

Though Indonesia - Southeast Asia's largest economy - relies more on domestic demand, its growth has also been hurt by slowing global trade as the U.S.-China tariff dispute shattered its exports. That, in turn, has dented consumer sentiment and overall domestic consumption. Some economists said the data pointed to a need for further fiscal and monetary stimulus.

"We think policymakers will want to utilize all possible instruments at hand to support growth," said Bank Danamon economist Wisnu Wardana, noting that all "productive engines" in the economy decelerated. The fiscal policy imperatives would be under scrutiny given the central bank had already been cutting rates, he said.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has cut interest rates four times by a total of 100 basis points since July and is expected to ease again in the coming months. ANZ analysts said while the data backed its expectation of further monetary easing, GDP growth was likely to stay stuck around 5% without a rebound in commodity prices or global growth.

The rupiah firmed up slightly after the data from 14,020 a dollar to 14,005 by 0600 GMT. The main stock index climbed to 6,219 before the midday break, from 6,201 ahead of the announcement. WIDODO UNDER PRESSURE

President Joko Widodo, who won re-election in April promising more investment opportunities, is under pressure to avoid a sharp downturn. However, Widodo, who has been warning his cabinet members of the risks of a global recession, has little headroom to open the fiscal spigot as government income has been hit by weak corporate earnings and the broader slowdown.

In the third quarter, growth in household consumption, which makes up over half of Indonesia's GDP, eased slightly to 5%, from 5.2%. Government spending and investment also slowed. Exports were flat, while imports plunged.

At his inauguration last month, Widodo reiterated his ambitious plans of making Indonesia one of the world's top five economies by 2045 with a GDP worth $7 trillion. "To do that, investment must play a much bigger role. Data suggests a long way to go, with contribution to growth at its lowest in three years," said OCBC economist Wellian Wiranto.

Reflecting lowered expectations, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati in August cut the 2019 GDP growth outlook to 5.08%, compared to a target of 5.3%. On Monday, Indrawati said the fiscal deficit would be allowed to widen to 2% of GDP this year, up from 1.84% originally planned, due to revenue pressures.

BI Governor Perry Warjiyo has already flagged room to make policy more accommodative, while a Reuters poll conducted before BI's last meeting on Oct. 24 forecast one more 25-bp rate cut by the end of the first half of 2020. After the data, ING's senior economist Nicholas Mapa said the central bank will probably "reserve ammunition for further stimulus if growth momentum sags further."

The government aims to lift GDP growth to 5.3% in 2020, a target some economists say is too optimistic. (Additional reporting by Tabita Diela and Fransiska Nangoy; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Ed Davies and Shri Navaratnam)

Also Read: Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his re-election as Indonesian President

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Columbia University's Urban works innovation challenge for start-ups in India

Columbia Global Centers, Mumbai announces the launch of the Urban Works Innovation Challenge 2019-2020 for transforming Indias cities into safe and sustainable places through technical innovation. The challenge, which is part of a three-yea...

Maha poll mandate for BJP-Sena alliance: Marathi publication

Amid the logjam over government formation in Maharashtra, a Marathi daily, widely seen inclined towards the RSS, on Tuesday reiterated that the state Assembly polls mandate is for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and not any other political combi...

Athletics-Dutch Olympic athlete jailed for drug trafficking

Dutch Olympic athlete Madiea Ghafoor has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in jail after 2 million pounds 2.58 million worth of ecstasy tablets and crystal meth were found in the boot of her car in Germany, DPA news agency has report...

Continue scoring runs and leading India, Sachin Tendulkar wishes Kohli

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday wished the current skipper Virat Kohli on his 31st birthday. Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat Continue scoring runs and leading India with the sam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019