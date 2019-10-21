Modi congratulates Joko Widodo for his re-election as Indonesian President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Joko Widodo for his re-election as the President of Indonesia and expressed confidence in his "dynamic leadership" which would further help in deepening New Delhi and Jakarta's ties. "Heartiest congratulations to President @jokowi on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen," Modi tweeted.

Widodo was sworn in on Sunday for a second and final five-year term. Widodo, popularly known as Jokowi, took oath at a ceremony in the capital Jakarta, which was attended by various politicians and foreign dignitaries and was broadcast live on national television, reported Al Jazeera. Widodo, who won the April 17 presidential poll with 55.5 per cent votes, was sworn into office along with Vice President Maruf Amin, who replaced outgoing Jusuf Kalla.

(ANI)

