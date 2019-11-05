International Development News
Development News Edition

Apollo Tyres shares fall over 3 pc as Q2 profit declines

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:33 IST
Apollo Tyres shares fall over 3 pc as Q2 profit declines
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Tuesday fell over 3 percent after the company reported a 43.15 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter. The stock closed 2.91 percent lower at Rs 180.25 on the BSE. During the day, it declined by 4.12 percent to Rs 178.

On the NSE, it dropped 3.36 percent to close at Rs 179.30. Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 43.15 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 83 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, hit by weak performance in the domestic market.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 146 crore for the July-September period of 2018-19. Net sales declined to Rs 3,926 crore during the second quarter as against Rs 4,192 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement.

The tire major said its European operations reported single-digit growth in revenue, both in the second quarter and in the first half of the fiscal. On the other hand, the domestic revenue was impacted by the slowdown in the Indian market, especially in the original equipment (OE) segment, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

3 protesters killed in clashes as Iraq tries to reopen port

At least three anti-government protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces in southern Iraq, officials said Tuesday, as authorities tried to reopen the countrys main port, which had been blocked by demonstrators for three da...

Fadnavis-led govt will be formed soon: Maha minister

A new government led by CM Devendra Fadnavis will be formed very soon in Maharashtra, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil said here on Tuesday. Talking to reporters after a meeting of the state BJP core team, Patil said people of Maharas...

Fadnavis-led govt will be formed soon: Maha minister

Fadnavis-led govt will be formed soon Maha ministerChandrakant Patil after state BJP core team meet....

Walk out of NDA if alternative is to be found: NCP to Sena

NCP sources said on Tuesday that it has told the Shiv Sena that a political alternative can be worked out in Maharashtra if it declared snapping of ties with the BJP, and its Union minister, Arvind Sawant, resigned. Maharashtra is witnessi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019