Scoot commences Coimbatore-Singapore daily flights

Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, has commenced daily operations on the Coimbatore-Singapore route, a senior official of the airlines said on Tuesday. The launch of the operations was part of the continued push of the airlines to offer greater value and travel opportunities in the Indian market, senior specialist (Communications) of Scoot Fu Koi Li told reporters here.

The non-stop daily return service on the route was launched on October 27, Deepavali day and over 70 percent of the maiden flight passengers were traveling solo, he said. Narrow-body Airbus A320-family aircraft belonging to the fleet of Scoot was being operated, he said.

Refusing to divulge details of the revenue, Li said India is the third-largest overseas market for the company that has an ever-growing customer base. "We expect to continue our growth momentum to double digits in the next few years," he said.

On the network, Li said Scoot presently encompasses 67 destinations across 16 countries and territories and seven more destinations from Indonesia and Malaysia would be included by the second half of 2020, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)