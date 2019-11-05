International Development News
Development News Edition

Scoot commences Coimbatore-Singapore daily flights

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:50 IST
Scoot commences Coimbatore-Singapore daily flights
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Scoot, the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines, has commenced daily operations on the Coimbatore-Singapore route, a senior official of the airlines said on Tuesday. The launch of the operations was part of the continued push of the airlines to offer greater value and travel opportunities in the Indian market, senior specialist (Communications) of Scoot Fu Koi Li told reporters here.

The non-stop daily return service on the route was launched on October 27, Deepavali day and over 70 percent of the maiden flight passengers were traveling solo, he said. Narrow-body Airbus A320-family aircraft belonging to the fleet of Scoot was being operated, he said.

Refusing to divulge details of the revenue, Li said India is the third-largest overseas market for the company that has an ever-growing customer base. "We expect to continue our growth momentum to double digits in the next few years," he said.

On the network, Li said Scoot presently encompasses 67 destinations across 16 countries and territories and seven more destinations from Indonesia and Malaysia would be included by the second half of 2020, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to the strong o...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN

SPIC resumes commercial production across plants in TN Chennai, Nov 5 PTI Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Ltd SPIC on Tuesday said it has resumed commercial production across its plants in Tamil Nadu after about a month l...

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000: Special CP (Crime) Satish Golcha.

Injured policemen will get ex gratia of at least Rs 25,000 Special CP Crime Satish Golcha....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019