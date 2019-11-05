International Development News
T-Systems to hire over 3,500 people in India over next 2-3 years, expands Pune centre

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 05-11-2019 18:23 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-11-2019 18:23 IST
T-Systems ICT India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Systems International (Deutsche Telekom subsidiary) on Tuesday said it will hire over 3,500 people in the next 2-3 years. The company, which already has about 1,500 people in India across Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru, has also set up a new 4 lakh sq ft facility in Pune with over 3,000 seats.

"India is a very important market for us and we are building our talent pool here. We will significantly expand our workforce in India to over 5,000 people over the next 2-3 years to provide niche services in new-generation digital technologies like big data, machine learning, robotics, AI and automation," T-Systems ICT India Managing Director Laszlo Posset told PTI. The new facility in Pune will be developed into a primary delivery centre and an innovation hub, he added.

The company will also build the centre as an innovation hub and invest in skilling its employees to work on the cloud, data analytics and mobile apps to provide high-calibre analytics and automation-led services. T-Systems India serves global customers across industries such as the automotive, energy, healthcare, public sector, utilities, retail and travel, transport and logistics with end-to-end digital solutions.

These solutions include secure operation of legacy systems and classic ICT services, transformation to cloud-based services (including tailored infrastructure, platforms and software) as well as new business models and innovation projects around data analytics, internet of things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication and Industrial Internet. The Gurugram centre focusses on product development for Deutsche Telekom group to support on consumer market in areas such as mobile app development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

