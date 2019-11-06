International Development News
Development News Edition

Composite Merger Scheme Involving Radiant Life Care, Max Healthcare and Max India Gets 99% Minority Shareholders Approval

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 11:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 11:38 IST
Composite Merger Scheme Involving Radiant Life Care, Max Healthcare and Max India Gets 99% Minority Shareholders Approval
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Max India Limited, a listed entity of the USD 3.2 bln Max Group, announced today that the Shareholders of the Company, in NCLT convened meeting, approved the composite scheme involving merger of healthcare assets of Max India into Max Healthcare and demerger of residual businesses of Max India into Advaita, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India. This is significant progress for the comprehensive scheme that involves a series of the transaction including demerger of Radiant's healthcare assets into Max Healthcare which will result in KKR backed Radiant acquiring a majority stake in Max Healthcare and listing of the combined Max Healthcare and new 'Max India' respectively.

99.21% of the Public shareholders voted in favor of the proposed scheme. As the immediate next step towards the conclusion of the transaction, the second motion petition for approval of the Scheme is expected to be filed with NCLT during the current month. Max Healthcare and Advaita (to be renamed as Max India) are both expected to be listed on the Indian stock exchanges by March-end, 2020.

The combination of Radiant and Max Healthcare will create the largest hospital network in North India, which will become among the top three hospital networks in India by revenue and the fourth largest in India in terms of operating beds. The merged entity will operate over 3,200 beds throughout 16 hospitals across India, including tertiary and quaternary care facilities offering high end critical and super specialty care supported by strong local brands such as BLK Hospital, Max Saket Hospital, Max Smart Hospital, Max Patparganj Hospital, and Nanavati Hospital. The combined business is expected to provide significant growth potential and compelling business synergies. By providing best-in-class patient care, the combined business plans to address India's growing demand for quality medical treatment. The merged entity will continue to use the current brand name Max Healthcare, with appropriate adjustments to its logo.

Steps involved in the Scheme

As per the Composite Scheme the transaction will be completed through the following steps:

· Prior to the merger transaction involving Radiant and Max Healthcare, Max India will demerge its non-healthcare businesses into a new wholly-owned subsidiary of Max India whose shares will be listed separately on both BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

· This new company will be spun off, and shareholders of Max India will receive one share of INR 10/- each of the new company for every five shares of Rs. 2/- each that they hold in existing Max India.

· Following the demerger and the spin-off, Radiant's healthcare assets will be demerged into Max Healthcare with the simultaneous merger of Max India into Max Healthcare ("Combined Entity" or "Merged Entity"). As a result of the merger, shareholders of Max India will receive 99 equity shares of the Merged Entity of INR 10/- each for every 100 equity shares of INR 2/- each that they hold in Max India.

· Post-merger, Max India will get dissolved without being wound up and subsequently, the equity shares of the Merged Entity will get listed on both BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

A record date will be fixed in due course by the Board of Max India in conjunction with the Board of Radiant.

The transaction continues to be subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UST Global Acquires ComplyUSA Strengthening its Privacy and Compliance Offerings

BENGALURU, Nov. 6, 2019 PRNewswire -- UST Global, a leading digital transformation solutions company, today announced that it has acquired ComplyUSA, a comprehensive compliance assessment and privacy automation platform.The General Data Pro...

Mi CC9 Pro: Here's everything about Xiaomi's 108MP Penta camera phone

Xiaomi officially unveiled today the much-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro with the worlds first 108-megapixel Penta camera system, AMOLED display, massive battery, and ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint scanner.HIGHLIGHTSThe Device will go on sal...

Guilty should be given exemplary punishment: IRS asso on DP-lawyers standoff

The guilty involved in the Delhi Police-lawyers violent standoff should be given exemplary punishment, the all-India association of IRS income tax officers said. The Indian Revenue Service IRS officers association also expressed their solid...

EU, China agree to protect 100 of each other's regional foods - EU Commission

The European Union and China have agreed to protect 100 European geographical indications in China and 100 Chinese geographical indications in the EU, said a statement from the EU Commission on Wednesday.The deal will include protecting the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019