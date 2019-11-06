Firmenich Acquires CO2 Extraction Technology Unit From Evonik, Boosting Leadership in Naturals

Firmenich, the world's largest privately-owned perfume and taste company, has acquired the CO2 extraction business from Evonik Industries AG located in Trostberg, Germany. This acquisition significantly expands Firmenich's capabilities in supercritical fluid extraction (SFE), complementing its Naturals Centre of Excellence in Grasse, France. With more than 30 years of experience in botanical raw material extraction, the CO2 business of Evonik will enhance Firmenich's ability to address customers' growing demand for authentic, natural taste and scent experiences. CO2 extraction offers the safest, cleanest, and highest-quality method of extracting natural botanical molecules, from flowers and nuts to coffee and tea.

"Firmenich has been a pioneer in CO2 extraction for three decades, creating game-changing, natural ingredients, such as the unique spicy notes of pink pepper," said Patrick Firmenich, Chairman of the Board, Firmenich. "With this acquisition, I look forward to expanding our capacity in naturals to delight consumers with sustainably produced new ingredients."

"This technology strengthens our leadership in naturals by enabling us to capture the exact, authentic and vibrant notes we want from natural ingredients," said Gilbert Ghostine, CEO, Firmenich. "Complementing our established leadership in Perfumery and quadrupling our CO2 extraction capacity, this acquisition gives us the scope to apply SFE to a wider range of flavor products, such as peanuts, tea, and coffee."

The facility of Evonik in Trostberg, Germany is now part of Firmenich's Centre of Excellence for Naturals, expanding its footprint from Grasse. Its products will be commercialized through Firmenich's Ingredients Business while adding to the Group's natural product palette for Flavors.

The works council of Evonik has approved the sale in an agreement that focuses on a long-term commitment, ensuring job security for transferring staff for a minimum of two years and ongoing investment in the Trostberg site for at least three years. The agreement also continues the chemical industry's collective bargaining arrangements.

Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/798187/Firmenich_Logo.jpg

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)